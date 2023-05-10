I’m A Celebrity… South Africa star Phil Tufnell under fire for behaviour: ‘So frustrating to watch’

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa viewers have fumed over Phil Tufnell in tonight’s episode as they hit out at his behaviour.

Many accused the former cricketer of “sulking” and moaning in camp. Recently, Phil appeared to take issue with his fellow campmates after he wasn’t saved from elimination by them. Instead he had to face a trial with Joe Swash and the person who lost was eliminated. Joe went home.

But viewers noticed that Phil repeatedly mentioned not being saved by his campmates. Some thought he was winding them up. However, during tonight’s episode, Phil continued to talk about it.

Phil Tufnell on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, Phil said: “I was a little bit hurt yesterday I must admit just about not being saved by my pals. But I don’t hold any grudges or anything like that. Never do. Life’s too short for that.”

Paul Burrell told Ashley Banjo in camp: “He [Phil] seems in better form this morning. He wasn’t in good form yesterday.”

Meanwhile, viewers also took issue with his ‘moaning’. During one moment shown tonight, Phil spoke about doing his camp chore – emptying the long drop. He said: “Oh [bleep]. I’ve got to do the long drop. Oh [bleep]. Is it full? It probably is isn’t it.”

However, Phil was told his campmate Fatima Whitbread had done the chore. Phil said: “Result!”

Viewers on Twitter weren’t impressed with Phil’s behaviour on tonight’s show. One person said: “Why is Phil Tufnell such a sore loser? It’s embarrassing. Another spoilt, selfish celebrity!”

Phil has been so frustrating to watch lately.

Another wrote: “Phil: I don’t hold grudges. Also Phil: continues to complain about nobody saving him yesterday.”

Someone else added: “Phil has been so frustrating to watch lately he’s always refusing to do things, he was being greedy about the food and now he’s being a crank.”

Another added: “Phil sulking, grow up man.” One wrote: “Phil still sulking for Paul not picking him.”

However, others are loving Phil. One insisted: “Only Phil left in that’s entertaining.”

Another added: “I swear Phil better win this now.”

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa airs weeknights from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

