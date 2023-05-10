I’m A Celebrity… South Africa viewers were “gutted” as Helen Flanagan left camp in tonight’s episode alongside Dean Gaffney.

The pair lost in the trial meaning they both had to leave camp. The campmates had to try and unlock padlocks inside boxes to release themselves. However, the final two campmates left were eliminated.

It came down to the final three – Helen, Dean and Phil Tufnell. However, it was Phil who managed to unlock the box meaning he survived the elimination.

Dean and Helen have been eliminated from I’m A Celebrity… South Africa (Credit: ITV)

Helen Flanagan and Dean Gafney leave I’m A Celebrity… South Africa

Helen told hosts Ant and Dec: “I’ve had the best time. I’ve had the time of my life.” Meanwhile, Dean added: “I think in the whole I’m A Celebrity history, I’m going to weigh more leaving camp. Hopefully I did better [than last time on the show]. I don’t think I screamed as much.”

As they left the trial area, Helen and Dean reflected on their time in camp. Helen said: “I am sad to be leaving but I’ve loved every second. I’ve just got the best memories.

“I did feel like I had a lot to prove. I really wanted to redeem myself from last time and I do feel like I’ve been able to do that.”

Many fans wanted to see Helen win (Credit: ITV)

What did Dean Gaffney say?

Dean added: “You know what? I’m done. I’ve had an amazing time. I had such a laugh. I haven’t laughed that much in years.”

I’m A Celeb… South Africa viewers were left gutted on Twitter, especially over Helen’s exit. Many thought the mum of three would win the series. One person said: “Gutted to see Helen go. The growth we’ve seen from her since she was first on the show to now is immense.”

I’ve had the best time. I’ve had the time of my life.

Another wrote: “Gutted for Helen. She’s done so well this time though.”

Someone else tweeted: “So gutted Toff, Joe [Swash], Dean, Helen.”

Helen lost the trial tonight (Credit: ITV)

Others fumed over the “ridiculous” decision. One added: “That’s ridiculous that Helen is out over that silly game with keys she should have been the winner, she’s done so much more than others in there.”

Another wrote: “Helen deserved to win.” Someone else said: “Helen deserved to win this officially but she’s my ‘legends’ queen all day long. Dignified, determined and driven throughout. Complete contrast from her previous stint.”

Another added: “No I’m so sad, I loved Helen and Dean.” One said: “Show won’t be the same without Helen and Dean.”

