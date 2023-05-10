OPINION: Let’s face it, Ant and Dec just don’t work well scripted – give the boys back their freedom, ITV!

I’m A Celeb South Africa was always going to be different because it was pre-recorded. While I was expecting the voting element of the show to be different, there was one thing I wasn’t expecting – Ant and Dec just don’t work well scripted!

Don’t get me wrong, after all these years, I can’t imagine another pair hosting I’m A Celeb. I still think they are the right hosts. But in the all-star show, something just feels off with the pair!

Ant and Dec surely aren’t used to being scripted themselves. Most of the shows they do are live – Saturday Night Takeaway, most of Britain’s Got Talent and the usual I’m A Celebrity. If I’m A Celebrity… South Africa does come back, I agree it’s got to be live, if only so we can get the best of Ant and Dec back!

I miss the show being live with Ant and Dec! (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec need to be live for IACSA to work…

Look, we all know there are scripted moments and skits on the regular I’m A Celeb. But there, Ant and Dec come across so much more natural and willing to ad-lib. On the South Africa show, the pair seem SO aware that the show is pre-recorded. So much so, they come across as a little stiff. I think they might need the live element to really bring out the best in them – and I’m not the only one who thinks the same.

One fan complained: “Ant and Dec seem scripted and flat.” Another person added: “I miss #ImACeleb being live because I miss Ant and Dec’s topical jokes.” A third viewer confessed: “So far I’m not sure I’m sold on the new #ImACeleb as there’s definitely something missing without the live element. There’s also not enough Ant and Dec.” A fourth viewer agreed: “I don’t like it not being live with Ant and Dec.”

The boy’s banter is far from completely gone, but something feels off about it.

In a recent episode of the show, fans complained that Ant was constantly asking Fatima Whitbread questions while she tried to complete a trial. I found myself getting annoyed too. But to me, those questions felt scripted. It felt like Ant felt he had to say something. It just seemed like he felt the pressure of being recorded, something I’ve never noticed on the live show.

While most people crumble at the prospect of being live and are much better being recorded – I think Ant and Dec are the opposite! The boys’ banter is far from completely gone. But something feels off about it, and I have a feeling it has a lot to do with the non-live aspect of the show.

Ant and Dec just aren’t the same when they’re reading from an auto-cue! (Credit: ITV)

Bring back I’m A Celeb South Africa… but bring Ant and Dec back live!

While I understand that getting celebrities altogether for filming might be easier to do pre-recorded, couldn’t ITV at least give us live Ant and Dec moments?

Of course, Ant and Dec will need to announce the trials and twists in the show to the celebrities. But adding a live hosting element could save the show. It just doesn’t feel right without Ant and Dec really connecting with the audience. It feels like the pair ad-libbed so much more on the live show. Now, we are just left with auto-cue reading Ant and Dec.

There’s a lot to miss about having no live aspect on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa. Lots of fans miss voting for trials and eliminations. But the biggest issue for me is all about the presenting. ITV – if you bring back the all-star show, at least give us Ant and Dec back live!

