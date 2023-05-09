Helen Flanagan has shown a complete transformation on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa and I can’t believe the difference.

The mother of three was confirmed for the line-up earlier this year and I have to admit, I thought it was going to be a disaster following her first time in the Aussie jungle in 2012. But she’s completely proved me wrong – and probably many viewers wrong too!

Helen deserves to win I’m A Celebrity… South Africa (Credit: ITV)

Helen Flanagan on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa

If you didn’t watch Helen‘s original stint on I’m A Celebrity, it was pretty disastrous. Although I liked her as a campmate, she was pretty useless in the trials! During one memorable moment, she freaked out and refused to do a Bushtucker trial.

As Helen signed up for the new South African spin-off, which was filmed last year, I didn’t have much hope for Helen in the trials. But she’s been doing amazingly!

And that’s why I think she deserves to be crowned the I’m A Celebrity Legend at the end of this week. Here’s a few reasons why I think she could go all the way.

Helen has given it her all (Credit: ITV)

1. Helen’s transformation in the jungle

The first, and probably most obvious, reason I think Helen should win I’m A Celebrity… South Africa is the huge difference she’s shown in herself. Compared to her stint in 2012, Helen has appeared to mature so much and is willing to take on every trial to help her campmates.

She’s shown so much more strength and determination and I think it’s admirable. At the start of the series, we saw her take on I’m A Celebrity‘s highest ever trial. And she absolutely smashed it!

Her transformation this time around has won me over for sure.

Helen appeared on the original I’m A Celeb series in 2012 (Credit: ITV)

2. Helen hasn’t caused drama

Another big thing I noticed was that Helen hasn’t caused drama in camp. She isn’t bitchy towards her campmates. The actress seems like a good support and a good laugh in the camp.

Although I love to see some campmates stir the pot and cause some drama in camp – I mean, who doesn’t?! – it’s nice to see the genuine campmates take home the crown.

Even when drama has began rising in camp, Helen usually stays away from it and keeps the positive feeling in camp.

Helen has got stuck into the vile trials (Credit: ITV)

3. She’s supportive of her campmates

One part of Helen’s personality which has really shone through is her supportiveness of her other campmates. Last week, we saw her support Myleene Klass after she was picked to have a phone call from home. After Helen and Myleene’s team won a challenge, leader Dean Gaffney had to chose one of his team to receive a call from home. He picked Helen.

However, Myleene was left in tears as she also has young children at home. You could see that Helen felt bad and gave Myleene a huge hug. When Helen came back to camp, she gushed about the call but also made sure her other campmates were okay after missing out.

Helen has also been supportive of Fatima Whitbread. Another moment saw Helen and Carol Vorderman hug a tearful Fatima as she made a confession about her childhood.

Helen has shown a complete transformation (Credit: ITV)

4. Helen Flanagan is entertaining to watch

Even though she may not be providing the entertainment through clashing with campmates like many of them do, Helen is still giving us entertainment in the trials. Last week, she left hosts Ant and Dec in giggles for repeatedly swearing and screaming during a trial.

During the horrible trial, Helen swore and squealed alongside Paul Burrell as they went head to head. After the trial, Ant McPartlin told the pair: “I mean it was a bit hairy for a few moments wasn’t it? There were a lot of F-bombs.”

Helen then said: “I’m sorry guys and I’m sorry mum! I promise guys I’m not normally a swearer but it was worth everything.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Flanagan (@hjgflanagan)

5. Helen’s reason for doing I’m A Celeb

I think Helen’s reason for signing up to the show and being away from her children for weeks is another reason she should win. She said she wanted to make her three young kids proud by doing the show.

I want to make my children proud when I take part this time.

She said about her reasoning: “It’s going to be different. I was only 22 back then and I am 32 now, I have grown up a lot and I’ve had three children and I’ve gone through three labours! I won’t not finish the trials because my mindset will be very different this time around.

“When I went in the jungle the first time, I didn’t prepare at all. I didn’t have a clue what I had let myself in for and I cried even when my phone got taken off me after landing in Australia, I want to make my children proud when I take part this time.”

Come on Helen, you can do this!

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa airs weeknights from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

