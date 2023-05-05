I’m A Celebrity… South Africa viewers in tears over Helen Flanagan’s phone call with kids

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa viewers were left in tears tonight as Helen Flanagan received a phone call from home.

The Coronation Street star’s yellow team won the challenge tonight meaning they won the prize. However, only one of the campmates in the yellow team could get the phone call home.

Team captain Dean Gaffney had to choose. He decided to give the phone call to mum-of-three Helen.

Helen received a call from her kids (Credit: ITV)

Helen Flanagan on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa

The actress then left camp to have her phone call. She was able to have a 90-second call with her mum and two young daughters Matilda and Delilah.

Helen said: “Baby? Hi mum!” as her mum answered the phone.

Yeah but how many days are you going to come back?

The star continued: “Are the kids there mum, I’ve got 90 seconds.” One of Helen’s daughters was then heard on the phone, saying: “Mummy, what are you doing? I was the gymnastics captain.”

Proud mum Helen replied: “Are you the gymnastics captain?! Darling that’s amazing. Matilda, mummy’s not going to be long you know that I love you so much don’t you?”

Helen got emotional over the phone call (Credit: ITV)

Matilda said: “Yeah but how many days are you going to come back?” Helen said: “Mummy won’t be long. Are you okay?” to which Matilda said: “Okay.”

The star gushed: “Girls I love you more than anything in the world. Is Charlie [her son] okay?” Helen’s mum said: “Charlie is a little angel. Such a happy little boy and he can’t wait to see his mummy.”

One of Helen’s daughters then shouted: “We love you mama!” Helen said: “I love you so much girls.”

The campmates won the challenge (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb… South Africa tonight

As she ended the call, Helen became tearful. She said in the Bush Telegraph: “Aww that was so lovely to chat to the kids. It’s given me a massive boost to keep giving it 100 per cent.”

I’m A Celeb fans were left in tears watching Helen’s call. One person said on Twitter: “Absolutley crying my eyes out at Helen’s phone call home.”

Another wrote: “Oh no help. I’m crying!! Matilda’s little voice. Helen should be SO proud of herself and how much she’s changed since the last #ImACeleb show.”

Someone else added: “Helen’s phone call home made my cold heart cry.”

