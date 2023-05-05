Opinion: If I’m A Celebrity… South Africa returns next year, it needs to be live

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa has been a hit with audiences over the last couple of weeks, with stars from previous series’ returning for another stint on the programme.

But, if I’m A Celebrity: South Africa returns next year, it needs to be live.

The all-stars version of the show has been a hit (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa needs to be live… please!

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa has been entertaining us for a couple of weeks now, and so far, so good.

It’s been a joy seeing the likes of Toff, Joe Swash, and Janice Dickinson (annoying as she is) roughing it up in camp and being forced to do disgusting trials. The evictions have been different this time – and that’s where I feel as though the series has been let down slightly.

There’s something about knowing that the eliminations aren’t live that just makes them feel more… flat.

Shaun and Gillian were eliminated (Credit: ITV)

Eliminations feel empty

Three celebrities have left the show already – but the eliminations haven’t really felt like much of an event in my opinion. Gillian McKeith and Shaun Ryder left the show first after failing an elimination trial. It should have been exciting and epic, but it just felt a bit… meh. It happened, they lost, they were eliminated and that was that.

Amir Khan’s elimination was even worse. The campmates had to vote someone out, but the drama was lost by the fact that we all knew who’d be leaving. Amir had made no secret over his desire to leave, so it was more of an eye-roll than a big shocking gasp when his name was called by Ant and Dec.

Something’s missing from the eliminations – and I think it’s the live element.

Make the show live again! (Credit: ITV)

What I’m A Celebrity South Africa should do if it returns

If I’m A Celebrity… South Africa does return next year, they need to do the show live. Eliminations will be so much more exciting with the unpredictable public voting for their favourites. Look at what happened back in November. The tension and shock every night as everyone but Matt Hancock was voted off the show.

Making the eliminations live – and having the subsequent walk along the rope bridge and interview afterward – will make it all so much more exciting.

Another reason I’m not to keen on the non-live aspect of the show is the fact that the celebrities will be able to see the barrage of abuse they’ll be receiving on social media. At least when the show’s live, they’re shielded from it. It can’t be nice to see.

