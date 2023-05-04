Tonight on I’m A Celebrity South Africa (May 4), Helen Flanagan wept as she made an emotional confession about her children.

Helen shares daughters Matilda, seven, Delilah, four, and son Charlie, two, with her ex, footballer Scott Sinclair. They split before she went into camp, but Helen kept wearing her engagement ring, for reasons she has since revealed.

On tonight’s show, the distance between Helen and her kids seemed to be getting to her. As the episode began, Helen put herself forward for a trial. She said she wanted to make the time away from her kids count. And, as she chatted to Myleene and in the Bush Telegraph, her emotions came flooding out.

Helen Flanagan got upset as she spoke about her kids on I’m A Celebrity tonight (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Helen Flanagan makes tearful confession about her kids

Myleene Klass gave Helen a pep talk before she headed off to the trial. She told her: “Also, you’ve got a superpower behind you, your children. There’s no bigger power than inspiring them. Because every day they make us proud. This time around you’re going to make them proud and they’ll be going: ‘That’s my mum.'” Myleene added: “I know you can do this.”

After cuddling her campmate, Helen headed to the Bush Telegraph. She said: “This is a really huge deal for me to come out here because I’m never away from my babies. My little boy’s only one and he’s so cute,” she said, covering her eyes and starting to cry.

It’s just strange as a mum, especially as they’re so small, you’re just used to being with them all the time.

Composing herself, Helen added: “But he’s so cute and I’ve got my four year old and my seven year old. But yep [crying], sorry. Yep.” She then added: “It’s just strange as a mum, especially as they’re so small, you’re just used to being with them all the time. But I just want to go out there and really give it a good go.”

Myleene’s pre-trial pep talk ended in tears for Helen (Credit: ITV)

Viewers are ‘rooting’ for Helen

Fans watching I’m A Celebrity… South Africa at home decided they were rooting for Helen in her trial against Paul Burrell.

“COME ON HELEN! Rooting for you!” said one. Another added: “Go on Helen, you got this!” Another said they thought Helen was behaving like a “true boss” during her second jungle stint. They said: “Think Helen is going to smash this. She really is different this time around. Going about it like a true boss.”

And boss it she did, with Helen beating Paul in the trial and winning the Yellow Pride their second picnic beside the waterfall.

