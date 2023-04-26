I’m A Celebrity: Helen Flanagan reveals heartbreaking reason she’s wearing her engagement ring in camp

I’m A Celebrity star Helen Flanagan has revealed the reason she’s wearing her engagement ring in the camp.

The star, who split from her former fiancé Scott Sinclair, is currently on screen taking part in I’m A Celebrity… South Africa. Helen and Scott first got engaged in 2018 and share daughters Matilda, seven, Delilah, four, and son Charlie, two.

Helen Flanagan is currently taking part in the new I’m A Celebrity… South Africa series (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Helen Flanagan on wearing her engagement ring

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Helen revealed that she wore her engagement ring in the camp due to her break up being so fresh to the time of filming.

We’d only just broken up, and I didn’t want everyone to be asking: ‘Where’s your ring?’

She said: “I did wear my engagement ring when I was in the jungle. We’d only just broken up, and I didn’t want everyone to be asking: ‘Where’s your ring?’

“I didn’t want to talk about it… I wanted to keep it private for the kids, I didn’t want to be talking about it on the show.” She added: “I did find that difficult, because I had all that going on in my head. He’s a very private person, while I’m an open book. But we were together for 13 years – we both needed to deal with the break-up.”

Helen Flanagan shares three children with her ex (Credit: Cover Images)

Helen’s split with fiancé

Speaking about her split, the star said she will “always” love Scott. Helen said that “you don’t spend all your twenties with someone, have three children and not have a good relationship and care about them”.

She added that “nothing and no one” can take away what they had. “It will always be really special. But I don’t regret anything. I have three perfect children.”

Read more: Helen Flanagan shuts down chance of reconciliation with ex Scott as she addresses ‘secret’ holiday

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.