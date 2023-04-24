Helen Flanagan shuts down chance of reconciliation with ex Scott as she addresses ‘secret’ holiday

I’m A Celebrity favourite Helen Flanagan joins the all-star series in South Africa tonight, but the actress recently shut down rumours about her reconciling with ex Scott Sinclair.

The pair began dating in 2009 and they got engaged in 2018. The couple have three children together – Matilda, Delilah and Charlie. They sparked rumours that they had got back together after Helen was spotted with her ring. Reports also claimed they went on a ‘secret holiday’ together. However, I’m A Celebrity… South Africa star Helen has now shut the rumours down.

Actress Helen Flanagan shut down rumours about her relationship with Scott Sinclair (Credit: ITV)

Helen Flanagan and ex Scott Sinclair

Helen admitted to OK! magazine that she and Scott have not got back together. She also shut down the likelihood of them reuniting.

She added that the pair split up last July, and they only spent “a day together” in Dubai with their kids, which fuelled rumours they had gotten back together. Helen also shared that she “didn’t think” about wearing a ring on her engagement ring finger. However, she shared that she has not returned Scott’s engagement ring. Helen said: “My ring’s my ring, it’s for my girls.”

When asked if she could reunite with Scott in the future, Helen confessed: “No. I just hope we can be good friends and co-parent.”

The pair were together for 13 years before their split. Footballer Scott Sinclair also shut down the rumours on his Instagram, saying “that’s news to me” following reports that the pair had got back together.

Helen addressed her relationship (Credit: Cover Images)

Helen to join Celebs Go Dating?

It does seem like Helen is making moves to get new romance in her life though! She admitted she’d be interested in joining Celebs Go Dating. She told OK! that she “loves the show” and “you never know” if she might sign up for the dating series.

The Coronation Street star did confirm she signed up for the exclusive dating app Raya, admitting she is “open to meeting someone new” adding that it’s “nice to have some fun”.

Helen was apart from her young children while filming the pre-recorded new I’m A Celeb series and Helen said she wore her engagement ring while filming the show as her break up with Scott was so new at the time.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa begins tonight from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

