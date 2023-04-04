Helen Flanagan ‘confirms’ rumours she’s back with ex Scott Sinclair as pair reunite on holiday

Helen Flanagan and Scott Sinclair are seemingly back together – six months on fromm their split.

The couple have reportedly been spotted on a “secret family holiday” together, sparking rumours they have reconciled.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Flanagan (@hjgflanagan)

Helen Flanagan and Scott Sinclair back together?

In October 2022, it was reported that Helen and Scott’s relationship was over.

The couple had been together for 13 years and share three children together.

Now, however, Helen has sparked rumours that the couple are back on.

The Coronation Street star uploaded a snap from her holiday to Instagram today (Tuesday, April 6) – and she can clearly be seen wearing her engagement ring in the photo.

Helen can be seen sitting in the back of a car in a stunning pink outfit. Her engagement ring is in full view as she posed up a storm.

“Mummy’s night out in Dubai,” she captioned the post.

Helen and Scott were together for 13 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Helen Flanagan and Scott Sinclair growing closer?

Now, a source has claimed that the couple “seem close still”, sparking rumours they’re back together.

“A lot of people around the hotel recognise them and think there could be a reconciliation between them but obviously they could also just be there for their children,” they told The Sun.

“Scott has been spending quality time with their two daughters and it has clearly been really special for them to have that time as a family – especially as they no longer live under the same roof,” they then continued.

“Helen seems totally relaxed and at ease with Scott and has spent time with him in the evenings. It’s a very modern set up and seems to be working perfectly,” they then added.

ED! has contacted Helen and Scott’s reps for comment.

Is Helen set for a new TV role? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Helen ‘dips toe into the dating scene’?

However, Helen and Scott’s “secret” family holiday comes hot on the heels of reports that Helen is set to dip her toes into the dating scene again.

The Corrie star is reportedly top of E4’s wish list for Celebs Go Dating.

“Helen is the perfect candidate for Celebs Go Dating and E4 is hoping that she will agree to take part when they approach her for the new series,” a source told The Sun.

Helen is the perfect candidate for Celebs Go Dating.

“The producers think that Helen may be open to dipping her toe back into the dating pool. With the help of the programme’s relationship experts Anna Williamson and Paul C Brunson,” they then continued.

They then claimed that producers are going to “pull out all of the stops” to get Helen involved.

Read more: Helen Flanagan shares her ‘exhaustion’ amid reports of huge family decision following split

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.