Helen Flanagan shares her ‘exhaustion’ amid reports of huge family decision following split

Helen Flanagan has shared her ‘exhaustion’ on Instagram amid reports of huge family decision following her split from Scott Sinclair.

The Coronation Street star, 32, and Scott – who share three children together – are believed to have ended their relationship last year.

Now Rosie Webster actress Helen is said to be eyeing up a big move to boost her career.

Helen Flanagan is best known for playing Rose Webster in Corrie (Credit: YouTube)

‘Exhausted’

A source close to Helen has claimed to OK! magazine that Helen would relish heading to the US to do so.

However, the unnamed insider also noted that Helen’s children remain her priority.

The reports came as Helen gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of her family life over the weekend as she celebrated Mother’s Day.

One story uploaded to her account showed Coronation Street star Helen with her eyes closed and bore the caption: “Spent most of Mother’s Day exhausted.”

Being a mum can be tiring! (Credit: Instagram)

Another displayed some cards she had received, presumably from Matilda, seven, Delilah, four, and Charlie, two.

Furthermore, the story also revealed she had received a bunch of flowers that she thanked her kids’ father for.

Helen thaneds Scott on Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

What next for Helen Flanagan following split?

According to OK!, Helen is keen to broaden her horizons and crack the US.

“Helen is open to the idea of going to Los Angeles for acting roles,” a source claimed.

Furthermore, they continued: “She’d be great over there and she definitely has the look for America. She has some good American contacts and there’s a lot of interest.”

Additionally, the insider also claimed Helen always has the option to return to her Weatherfield role.

But the soap actress is said to be interested in playing different kinds of parts at the moment.

Helen would be open to a film role, or there’s talk of potentially doing something with Netflix.

The source added: “She’d like to get involved in a gritty role. She’d be open to a film role, or there’s talk of potentially doing something with Netflix.”

ED! has contacted representatives for Helen Flanagan for comment.

