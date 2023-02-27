Helen Flanagan ‘moves on’ from ‘humiliated’ ex Scott Sinclair: ‘Not nice for him to hear’

Helen Flanagan has joined a dating app following her split from partner Scott Sinclair, it’s been claimed.

The Sun claims Coronation Street star Helen, 32, has a profile uploaded to celebrity app Raya.

According to the tabloid, Helen was visible on the exclusive dating site at the weekend during a break in Paris with her family.

Helen Flanagan is best known for playing Rosie in Corrie (Credit: YouTube)

Helen Flanagan and Scott Sinclair news

Furthermore, the news outlet also alleges footballer Scott, 33, “feels humiliated” by the development.

Helen and Scott share three children together – Matilda, seven, and Delilah, four, and Charlie, nearly two.

They started dating in 2009 and became engaged in 2018.

The former couple are believed to have broken up last October.

Is Helen Flanagan ‘dating’?

The Sun claims Helen’s reported dating profile contains a pouting selfie, as well as a snap showing her in a tight, black dress.

Helen‘s job is said to be listed as “actress and social media”.

Additionally, a source is said to have told the tabloid that Helen feels ready to enjoy some dates, having felt more positive about the future since the turn of the year.

It was also indicated the soap fave feels more confident following a recent boob job.

Earlier this month she showed off the results of that op on Instagram in a barely-there red dress she described as her “fave Valentine’s outfit”.

Tabloid reports Helen Flanagan has signed up to a dating app (Credit: Instagram)

‘Ready to dip her toe back in the water’

The Sun’s source is reported to have claimed: “Helen and the kids were having a great weekend in Paris and she felt ready to dip her toe back in the water.

“Dating doesn’t have to be serious — it’s not about finding a rebound relationship. Helen just wants to enjoy life again.”

They then alleged: “Obviously, it’s not nice for Scott to hear. He feels humiliated but it is what it is.”

ED! has approached representatives for Helen Flanagan and Scott Sinclair for comment.

