Helen Flanagan speaks to camera, Scott Sinclair addresses his interviewer
TV

Helen Flanagan ‘moves on’ from ‘humiliated’ ex Scott Sinclair: ‘Not nice for him to hear’

Parents of three kids together split last October

By Robert Leigh
| Updated:

Helen Flanagan has joined a dating app following her split from partner Scott Sinclair, it’s been claimed.

The Sun claims Coronation Street star Helen, 32, has a profile uploaded to celebrity app Raya.

According to the tabloid, Helen was visible on the exclusive dating site at the weekend during a break in Paris with her family.

Helen Flanagan looks panicked as Rosie in Corrie
Helen Flanagan is best known for playing Rosie in Corrie (Credit: YouTube)

Helen Flanagan and Scott Sinclair news

Furthermore, the news outlet also alleges footballer Scott, 33, “feels humiliated” by the development.

Helen and Scott share three children together – Matilda, seven, and Delilah, four, and Charlie, nearly two.

They started dating in 2009 and became engaged in 2018.

The former couple are believed to have broken up last October.

Is Helen Flanagan ‘dating’?

The Sun claims Helen’s reported dating profile contains a pouting selfie, as well as a snap showing her in a tight, black dress.

Helen‘s job is said to be listed as “actress and social media”.

Additionally, a source is said to have told the tabloid that Helen feels ready to enjoy some dates, having felt more positive about the future since the turn of the year.

It was also indicated the soap fave feels more confident following a recent boob job.

Earlier this month she showed off the results of that op on Instagram in a barely-there red dress she described as her  “fave Valentine’s outfit”.

Helen Flanagan looks into the camera
Tabloid reports Helen Flanagan has signed up to a dating app (Credit: Instagram)

‘Ready to dip her toe back in the water’

The Sun’s source is reported to have claimed: “Helen and the kids were having a great weekend in Paris and she felt ready to dip her toe back in the water.

“Dating doesn’t have to be serious — it’s not about finding a rebound relationship. Helen just wants to enjoy life again.”

Helen just wants to enjoy life again.

They then alleged: “Obviously, it’s not nice for Scott to hear. He feels humiliated but it is what it is.”

ED! has approached representatives for Helen Flanagan and Scott Sinclair for comment.

Read more: Helen Flanagan’s toddler son rushed to hospital after ‘horrendous’ accident

YouTube video player

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Coronation Street Helen Flanagan Relationships Scott Sinclair

Trending Articles

Trixie and Sister Julienne frown in Call the Midwife
Call the Midwife finale ‘ruined’ as fans blast ‘horrific’ death: ‘Unnecessary to do something that shocking’
Lucy Fallon posing on the red carpet
Lucy Fallon announces baby name as Corrie star talks emotional birth
Paul Burrell looking emotional on Lorraine
Paul Burrell shares his fears as he reveals cancer prognosis: ‘It’s a lot to take in’
Mark Wright looking upset on This Morning and Michelle Keegan inset
Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan ‘can’t wait to meet’ new nephew as he’s born 12 weeks early
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield larking about on Dancing On Ice
Dancing On Ice star Holly Willoughby shuts down Phillip Schofield’s cheeky request: ‘You might see my knickers!’
Dan Walker reveals injuries from crash, and previously looks to the camera in the news studio
Dan Walker accident: Star hopes to avoid court as he declares ‘I’m not to blame’