Helen Flanagan’s toddler son rushed to hospital after ‘horrendous’ accident

Helen Flanagan has shared her horror after son Charlie was rushed to hospital by ambulance after snapping his collarbone.

The star spent six hours in hospital on Thursday after her toddler son slipped at Alton Towers’ water park.

Talking to her followers, Helen revealed the details of her son’s “horrendous” accident and thanked the paramedics who cared for him.

Corrie star Helen Flanagan’s son suffered a ‘horrendous’ accident at Alton Towers’ water park (Credit: Cover Images)

Helen Flanagan’s son Charlie rushed to hospital

Helen called an ambulance after her son’s “awful” accident at Alton Towers’ water park on Thursday (February 23).

The former Corrie star revealed that Charlie, who is almost two, had slipped and snapped his collarbone.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Helen shared the details of the “horrendous” accident with her followers.

She said: “We went to a water park and Charlie slipped, really, really badly and it was awful, absolutely horrendous.

“I had to get an ambulance and he had snapped his collarbone into two. It was horrendous, so I spent like six hours in the hospital at Stoke.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Flanagan (@hjgflanagan)



The soap star then went on to thank the paramedics, nurses and doctors who cared for her son, claiming that they did an “amazing” job.

She added: “I’d like to say thank you to the paramedics and the doctors and nurses who were amazing. Thank you so much. That was awful, just horrible, horrible, horrible.

“To see your child in pain was just horrendous, but he’s okay.”

We went to a water park and Charlie slipped, really, really badly and it was awful, absolutely horrendous.

Helen also shared that there’s “not much you can do” for a snapped collarbone and that it mends by itself.

Helen continued: “There’s actually not much you can do for it. Apparently it mends by itself but it’s horrible when you’re a mum and you just wish you could take every pain away from them.”

Read more: Helen Flanagan shows off eye-popping results of boob job in barely-there dress

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.