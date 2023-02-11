Helen Flanagan poses on Instagram and shows off results of boob job
Helen Flanagan shows off eye-popping results of boob job in barely-there dress

Breaking hearts this Valentine's Day, no doubt

By Robert Leigh

Helen Flanagan has revealed the eye-popping results of her recent boob job on Instagram.

Coronation Street actress Helen, 32, informed fans in January she decided on having the procedure after breastfeeding changed her appearance.

“It’s something that I did for myself. I wanted to do it for my confidence,” she told Insta followers at the time.

And just a few days ago, the mum-of-three indicated her hopes have been realised, opening up about how she has ‘really got her confidence back’.

But now, ahead of February 14, Helen has stunned her admirers with a striking look sure to capture the hearts of many Valentine’s hopefuls.

Helen Flanagan smiling with Scott Sinclair
Helen Flanagan and Scott Sinclair reportedly split last October after over a decade together (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Helen Flanagan shows off boob job results

Th ex I’m A Celebrity contestant gave fans more than an eyeful of her figure in a post shared to her Stories and main account.

The uploads showed her trying out a very tight red outfit, soundtracked to Joss Stone song L-O-V-E.

She twirled about in the dress, which she described as her “fave Valentine’s outfit”.

Helen Flanagan showed off results of boob job on Instagram
Nice bag! (Credit: Instagram)

The clip also showed Helen holding a small black bag and with her hair tied back.

But going by the reactions in the comments section, most weren’t all that focused on her accessories.

Helen Flanagan looks into the camera
Helen Flanagan recently had a boob job (Credit: Instagram)

How fans reacted

The majority of those leaving comments on the main account version of the post were blown away by what they saw.

“Looking fabulous!” one person wrote.

They went on: “You’ve been really honest with everyone about having the breast surgery recently and it is good to see you showing off the results!

“If you’ve got it flaunt it! YOLO.”

It is good to see you showing off the results!

Another impressed observer contributed: “Wow Jessica rabbit REALNESS!”

“You look stunning Helen – I wish I looked like you in that outfit,” added a third.

Helen Flanagan wears a barely-there red dress
‘You fully deserve to have your confidence back’ (Credit: Instagram)

And amid some negative remarks about Helen’s appearance, other Instagram users jumped in to defend her.

One such person wrote: “After breastfeeding you fully deserve to have your confidence back. Good on you.

“Scroll the [blank] on if you don’t like how she looks.”

