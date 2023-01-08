Helen Flanagan has shared a health update with her Instagram fans after having a surprise boob job.

The Rosie Webster actress revealed she’s had implants after breastfeeding changed the appearance of her breasts, leaving them “saggy”.

She has three children with ex Scott Sinclair – Matilda, seven, Delilah, four, and one-year-old Charlie.

Helen Flanagan has revealed she had a boob job (Credit: Instagram)

Helen Flanagan shares update with Instagram fans

“I’m actually really nervous about sharing this but I’ve had a boob job,” Helen said on Instagram.

“I had it done on Thursday. I’m in recovery at the moment.

“I have been really nervous about sharing this because you can get some not very nice comments or what have you.

“It’s something that I did for myself. I wanted to do it for my confidence. So yeah, I went for it.”

Opening up more about her reasons for having the surgery, Helen said: “I have been really nervous about sharing this.

“Obviously I very much am for body confidence and I’m very much for supporting other women. But that’s supporting women in all choice that they decide to do.

“And I think if something really is bothering you then it’s a good thing to do something about it.”

Struggle to recover

Helen also opened up about her struggles recovering.

“I’m on day two of recovery and my friend had to help me wash my hair,” she said.

“You can’t shower properly and you have to keep the wounds dry. And you have to have this support bra on and you can’t get it wet.

“I never thought I would have a boob job,” she admitted.

But after breast feeding three children, Helen’s confidence was affected.

“I was also really busty and I never thought I would be someone who would need one.

“But basically my boobs changed so much from pregnancy and breastfeeding. I loved my breastfeeding journeys. I probably breast fed in total for about three years.

“And because I was quite big and busty before they just sagged. There’s no nicer way to say it – they just became really saggy. It really affected my confidence.”

Doctors told her she had to wait six months after finishing breastfeeding her youngest Charlie before undergoing the procedure.

“I wanted to keep them small but I wanted them lifted,” she said.

Gushing about her medical team, Helen is now looking forward to getting her kids back from her mum after the op.

“I can’t wait to give them a cuddle,” she added.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

