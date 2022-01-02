Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

The Coronation Street cast 2022 will welcome some new faces as well as keeping lots of old faves too.

Who is appearing on-screen currently? And who has left the show in the last year?

Read on to find out and remember, we also have more in-depth profiles on individual characters – just click on the link on their name to read more about them.

Aadi Alahan

The son of Dev Alahan and the late Sunita Alahan, Aadi, played by Adam Hussain, has a twin sister, Asha.

Growing up fast, he’s started to butt heads with both his father and sister.

Abi Franklin

Sally Carman plays Abi (Credit: ITV)

Reformed drug addict Abi Webster, played by Sally Carman joined the Coronation Street cast in 2017 and is the mother of the late Seb Franklin, and twins who she gave up for adoption.

After a stint in prison, Abi appeared to be in a good place but, after an accident at the garage, she risked addiction again.

She has found love with Kevin Webster, but was left heartbroken when Seb was murdered by Corey Brent.

Hellbent on revenge Abi bought a gun and tried to shoot Corey, but Roy Cropper talked her out of it.

Abi married Kevin last year and he is trying to support her through her grief. She was surprised at Christmas by a visit from her twins, leaving her thrilled.

But now she’s facing a huge dilemma as she reckons she’s pregnant with Imran’s baby after a grief-fueled one-night stand.

Adam Barlow

Is Adam’s marriage on the rocks? (Credit: ITV)

Sam Robertson plays smouldering Adam Barlow, the son of Susan Barlow and Mike Baldwin.

He was born off-screen in 1988 and appeared on the show several times until returning full-time to the Coronation Street cast in 2016.

Adam’s a solicitor who has a devious streak and a way with the ladies, although he appears to have calmed his ways after falling for and marrying Sarah Platt.

But his past could be about to bite him as Sarah’s new BFF turns out to be Adam’s ex from uni.

It’s clear there’s more to their past than Adam’s letting on – could it have anything to do with Lydia’s young son?

Aggie Bailey

Aggie first moved to Coronation Street in 2019 with her husband Ed and sons Michael and James.

She is played by actress Lorna Laidlaw.

Aggie works as a nurse and the character had to isolate away from her family during the pandmic.

Aled Winter-Brown

Aled is one of Gemma and Chesney’s quadruplets.

Last year, Ches and Gemma discovered he is deaf. He is the half-brother of Joseph and brother of Bryn, Carys and Llio.

Alex Warner

Liam Bairstow plays the nephew of Cathy Matthews, Alex. He is the first actor with Down’s Syndrome to appear on the show.

Quick-witted Alex works in Roy’s Rolls and has bonded with Roy. He’s quite the fan favourite too.

Alya Nazir

Alya Nazir – Sair Khan (Credit: ITV)

Sair Khan plays strong-willed Alya, who has a head for business and is determined to go places.

She first arrived in Weatherfield in 2014 and inherited the factory from former business partner Aidan Connor.

Alya eventually handed back control to Carla Connor, and now runs Speed Daal.

She has been an amazing support to grandmother Yasmeen throughout her coercive abuse ordeal with Geoff.

She split from boyfriend Ryan after finding out he kissed Daisy Midgely, but the pair have grown close again.

After brother Zeedan returned, Alya was fuming to find out he was laundering cash for his former father-in-law, Hashim.

When Hashim had a heart attack in front of them, Alya didn’t call an ambulance and he died. She is now struggling with the guilt of what she did.

Amy Barlow

Daughter of Steve McDonald and Tracy Barlow, Amy is a chip off Tracy’s block.

Sharp-tongued and devious, Amy knows how to work her parents to her advantage.

Elle Mulvaney has played Amy since 2004.

In more recent years she fell pregnant at 14, met and bonded with a long-lost sister, Emma, and suffered the pain of losing little brother Oliver.

Amy has recently got brilliant predicted grades and is planning a university education.

Asha Alahan

Sister of Aadi, Asha is Dev and Sunita’s other child.

Tanisha Gorey plays the teen and has been through a lot over the last few years.

She was horrified when she discovered her former boyfriend Corey Brent attacked Nina and Seb.

She plotted with Nina and Abi to find evidence to get him arrested.

Asha fell for Nina and the pair decided to give things a go.

Audrey Roberts

Audrey Roberts has been on the Street for a long time (Credit: ITV)

Gail’s mum, Audrey Roberts, played by Sue Nicholls, first appeared in 1982 and became a regular character in 1985.

Her beloved husband Alf died following a stroke in 1999, and she has since remained largely single.

She owned and ran the Street salon for years, but former employee Maria Connor took over and works with stylist Emma Chambers.

Audrey’s last dalliance with romance was with bounder Lewis Archer but she found him dead on their bedroom floor.

Audrey is struggling with ageing at the moment, refusing to accept she needs help as she has cateracts.

Bernie Winter

Bernie first arrived in Weatherfield in 2019 when Gemma was pregnant with the quads.

She is the mother of Gemma and Paul Foreman. She is played by actress Jane Hazlegrove.

Bertie Osbourne

Bertie is the son of Daniel and Sinead Osbourne.

Sinead died towards the end of 2019 just before Bertie turned one.

Beth Sutherland

Aunty of Sinead Tinker, mother of Craig Tinker, and partner of Kirk Sutherland, Beth, played by Lisa George, arrived on the cobbles in 2011.

She works in the factory and is never afraid of a scam or two – she married Kirk despite already having a husband!

Despite her mouthiness, she can be sensitive and took the death of Sinead to cancer very badly.

Billy Mayhew

Vicar Billy (Credit: ITV)

Vicar Billy Mayhew, played by Daniel Brocklebank, joined the Coronation Street cast in 2014 as Sean Tully’s love interest.

Unfortunately for Sean, Billy fell for Todd Grimshaw and the pair split up, but Todd and Billy didn’t work out either.

On Christmas Day 2017 Billy fell off a cliff after an altercation with Peter Barlow and spent a long time recovering after becoming addicted to painkillers.

He’s in a good place now and cares for Summer – but will he realise she has an eating disorder before it’s too late?

Brian Packham

Brian Packham (Peter Gunn) first arrived in Weatherfield in 2010, and left in 2013, but was brought back in 2015 for a more permanent stint.

He’s more of an extra at the moment alongside Cathy Matthews.

Bryn Winter-Brown

Bryn is another one of Chesney and Gemma’s quads. He is the brother of Aled, Carys, Llio and half-brother of Joseph Brown.

Carla Barlow

Carla is played by Alison King (Credit: ITV)

Factory boss Carla Barlow (Alison King) first came to join the Coronation Street cast in 2006 and, despite leaving for a while, she returned for good in 2017.

She is close to Roy Cropper, and discovered her long-lost dad was Johnny Connor back in 2015.

Carla struggled with psychosis as a result of the factory roof collapse in 2019.

She and Peter have been through a lot, but recently got married.

Carys Winter-Brown

Carys is another one of Chesney and Gemma’s quads. She is the sister of Aled, Bryn, Llio and half-brother of Joseph Brown.

Cathy Matthews

Cathy arrived as a new love interest for Roy Cropper after the death of his wife Hayley. It was too soon for Roy however and they split up.

Cathy – played by Melanie Hill – has since entered into a relationship with Brian Packham and they seem very content and well-suited.

Chesney Brown

Loveable Chesney Brown first arrived as a nine-year-old in 2003 and actor Sam Aston has stuck around ever since.

He’s the brother of Fiz Stape and best mate of Kirk Sutherland and dad to young Joseph and quad babies.

Ches works in the kebab shop, is constantly broke and tired, but seems settled with partner Gemma.

Craig Tinker

Colson Smith plays Craig (Credit: ITV)

Craig Tinker, played by Colson Smith, arrived with mum, Beth, and pet rat, Darryl, in 2011.

He was a rock to friend Bethany Platt during the fallout from the grooming storyline and the pair even tried dating for a while.

Craig received a diagnosis for OCD after he became obsessed with flicking switches, tapping and turning knobs repeatedly.

He is currently a policeman and is giving his relationship with Faye Windass another go after she was released from prison.

Curtis Delamere

Curtis (Sam Retford) arrived in Weatherfield in 2021 and immediately caught the attention of Emma Brooker.

The two are currently dating, however he lied about having a terminal heart condition.

Emma stood by him when she found out the truth about his factitious disorder, but when she thought he’d stolen Steve’s charity money, she ended things.

She saw Curtis again on New Year’s Eve and discovered he was still claiming to have a heart condition. Realising she couldn’t help him, Emma said her goodbyes. But is this the last we’ll see of Curtis?

Daisy Midgeley

Daisy turned up in Weatherfield last year. She is the former stepdaughter of Jenny Connor.

She currently lives in the Rovers with Jenny.

Since arriving, she has proved to be trouble, splitting up Ryan and Alya.

But then she moved on with Daniel Osbourne. Despite being with him for the money, she ended up falling for him. However, they’ve split up – can they find their way back to each other?

Daniel Osbourne

Daniel, the son of Ken Barlow and Denise Osbourne, was born in 1995.

He left the show when Denise took him away from Ken following her affair, but returned in 2016 played by Rob Mallard.

Daniel pushed his father Ken down the stairs in 2017’s big whodunnit, and has battled his anger issues.

After marrying Sinead Tinker, and becoming a dad to baby Bertie, he appeared to calm down.

She then tragically died and Daniel went off the rails, proposing to Bethany with his late wife’s ring.

He is currently living with his son Bertie and housemate Paul.

David Platt

David is the son of Gail Rodwell and Martin Platt, grandson of Audrey Roberts, and brother of Nick Tilsley and Sarah Platt.

He’s a dad to Lily and stepdad to Max following his marriage to Kylie Platt. Clayton Hibbs stabbed Kylie to death. His mother, Shona Ramsay, wed widower David.

David (Jack P Shepherd) faced deep trauma after Josh Tucker raped him in 2018.

He’s a lot more settled now, although Shona is a challenge after almost becoming a different person when she suffered a brain injury during the 2019 Christmas siege.

Meanwhile, stepson Max is a handful too, going off the rails and assaulting teacher Daniel Osbourne.

Debbie Webster

After years away, Kev’s sister Debbie, played by Sue Devaney, came back a successful businesswoman and gave him some inheritance she’d received.

Immediately popular with viewers, Debbie seemed a good egg.

However, it was soon revealed she’d been working with Ray Crosby, who is now in prison, to redevelop the Street.

She now runs the Bistro.

Dev Alahan

A hit with the ladies from day one (Credit: ITV)

Corner shop and kebab shop owner Dev (Jimmi Harkishin) started on Corrie in 1999.

He’s been quite the ladies’ man during his time in Weatherfield, but he doesn’t always know how to treat the opposite sex properly.

Currently single, Dev’s most recent lover, Gina Seddon, was just a bit too much for him as he struggled to cope with her bipolar disorder.

Now his biggest worry is his twins.

Ed Bailey

Ed Bailey arrive in Weatherfield in 2019. He is played by Trevor Michael Georges.

Earlier this year his brother Ronnie turned up in Weatherfield and Ed was shocked to learn Ronnie thought he could be Michael’s father.

However a DNA test proved Ed is Michael’s father.

Eileen Grimshaw

Unlucky-in-love Eileen Grimshaw, played by Sue Cleaver, moved to Weatherfield with her sons Jason and Todd in 2000.

Her last marriage was to evil Pat Phelan and the less said about that, the better!

She’s in a relationship with George Shuttleworth, but his Christmas present of a bespoke funeral package didn’t hit quite the right note!

Emily Bishop

Emily Bishop (Eileen Derbyshire) is one of the longest-serving Coronation Street cast members, after appearing on screen for the first time in 1961.

She took a sabbatical from the show in 2016 and although no return date has been announced, Emily is still considered a cast member on the show.

Emma Brooker

Will Emma ever be lucky? (Credit: ITV)

Hair stylist Emma, played by Alexandra Mardell has quickly become adored by the Street residents.

She started off dating David Platt, but they didn’t last as he was just using her to prove his masculinity after his rape, but Emma stuck around and fell for Chesney Brown. He then decided he’d be a better fit with Gemma.

Emma then moved on with Seb, but he wasn’t over his ex Alina. There’s a pattern forming here.

She discovered Steve McDonald is her real dad and has been embraced by the family, proving herself a rock for Steve as son Oliver got ill.

She was set to marry Curtis Delamere before Christmas but it all went wrong when she discovered he was lying about his terminal heart condition.

Will Emma ever find happiness?

Evelyn Plummer

Maureen Lipman joined the Coronation Street cast as Evelyn Plummer in 2018.

Sharp-tongued Evelyn is the long-lost grandmother of Tyrone Dobbs, and despite her nasty demeanour, she’s managed to charm him into letting her live with him.

And, now she’s let her guard down, there’s a definite soft centre. She’s still at her best with the sharp one-liners though.

Faye Windass

Ellie Leach plays Faye

Faye Windass, played by Ellie Leach, is Anna Windass’s adoptive daughter who arrived in 2011.

She had a daughter of her own, Miley, when she was just 13 years old, but Miley now lives with her birth father and is rarely mentioned.

Faye went to prison after attacking Adam Barlow, thinking it was her boss Ray Crosby who had sexually assaulted her.

She was released when Ray admitted what he did, but is she on her way back there when she knocks over a pensioner this year?

Fiz Stape

Fiz, played by Jennie McAlpine, is the mother to Hope Stape and stepdaughter Ruby Dobbs.

She works in the factory.

Earlier this year she and Tyrone Dobbs split up after many years together as he had fallen for Alina Pop.

Fiz has moved on with new man Phill, but is he a wrong’un?

Freda Burgess

Freda Burgess was engaged to Norris Cole and they lived together at Stillwaters Retirement village.

However she has recently been back to the cobbles after Norris died to celebrate his life with his friends.

She is also involved with baby Aled’s cochlear implant storyline, even taking him hostage to stop the operation going ahead.

Freda is played by Ali Briggs.

Gail Rodwell

Gail Potter/Tilsley/Platt/Hillman/McIntyre/Rodwell (Helen Worth) must hold the record for the most disastrous soap marriages, with all but one of her husbands now dead.

Currently single, Gail has children Nick Tilsley, Sarah Platt, and David Platt, and grandchildren, Max, Lily, Bethany, and Harry.

Gail left for Thailand, but returned to the cobbles in September 2021 to pay her respects to Norris Cole following his death.

Gary Windass

Is Gary good or bad? (Credit: ITV)

Gary Windass came to the Street in 2008 with his family, but he’s now the only one remaining, except adoptive sister, Faye.

The builder used to shack up with Sarah Platt, but in 2017 he had a one-night stand with Nicola Rubenstein and fathered a son, Zach, with her.

He’s also dad to Jake with former partner Izzy Armstrong.

Gary, now married to Maria Connor as was, has become something of a criminal, having killed loan shark Rick and buried him in the woods.

However, he’s supposedly reformed – but for how long?

Gemma Winter

Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell) was an old friend of Kylie Platt when she turned up to cause trouble.

But she’s since turned over a new leaf, befriended Rita, and made a home for herself on the Street.

She worked in the kebab shop for a while and fell in love with Chesney Brown, with whom she shares four babies.

She now works in the Rovers.

George Shuttleworth

Tony Maudsley plays George Shuttleworth and he joined the Coronation Street cast in September 2020.

He is the son of the late Archie Shuttleworth, who has inherited his funeral parlour.

Harry Platt

Harry Platt is the son of Sarah Platt and Callum Logan.

Callum died in 2015.

Harry lives with Sarah and his stepfather Adam Barlow.

Harry is played by twins Freddie and Isaac Rhodes.

Hope Stape

Isabella Flanagan plays Hope (Credit: ITV)

Hope Stape is the biological daughter of Fiz Stape and killer John Stape.

She was raised by Fiz and Tyrone Dobbs, who she sees as her father.

Hope has had some behavioural issues and was sent to a school with a behaviour unit.

At the school she met Jade Rowan, who turned out to be her paternal half-sister.

Recently Hope was told she is going to have another sibling as Alina is pregnant, but Hope wasn’t thrilled by the news. She started a fire that caused Alina to lose the baby.

She is played by Isabella Flanagan, who is the real life twin-sister of William Flanagan, who plays Joseph.

Imran Habeeb

Eye-candy Imran, played by Charlie de Melo, joined Corrie in 2017 and is the late Rana Habeeb’s brother.

He’s a lawyer who works with Adam Barlow, and found himself caught between sisters Leanne and Toyah Battersby.

He’s now settled on Toyah and they are currently foster parents, but things are rocky after he cheated.

Izzy Armstrong

Izzy Armstrong, played by Cherylee Houston was heralded as the soap’s first regular disabled character when she arrived in 2010.

She works in the factory, is mum to Jake, and is the only remaining member of the Armstrong family.

Jack Webster

Kevin’s son with the late Molly Dobbs was born in 2010. He’s been played by Kyran Bowes since 2016.

Jack’s biggest storyline to date came in 2018 when he battled sepsis and had to have his leg amputated.

Jake Windass

Jake Windass is the biological son of Gary Windass and Izzy Armstrong.

However Tina McIntyre was their surrogate and she gave birth to Jake.

Jake usually lives with mum Izzy.

James Bailey

James Bailey is the youngest son of Aggie and Ed. He is played by actor Nathan Graham.

James is a professional footballer.

The character publicly game out as gay and reunited with ex boyfriend Danny.

Jenny Connor

Jenny, played by Sally Ann Matthews, arrived in Weatherfield in 1986 as the foster daughter of Rita Tanner.

She left, then returned in 2015 as Kevin Webster’s new girlfriend. They split up when Jenny had a breakdown and kidnapped his son, Jack, after revealing the death of her own young son.

She got help and returned before marrying Johnny Connor and taking over as landlady of the Rovers Return in 2018.

After cheating on Johnny with Ronnie, the couple decided to split. However she bought the Rovers off Johnny and was with him when he died last year.

Joseph Brown

Joseph Brown is the son of Chesney Brown and Katy Armstrong.

After Katy died in a car accident in Portugal in 2017, he came back to Weatherfield to live with Chesney.

He is played by William Flanagan.

Kelly Neelan

Kelly Neelan, played by Millie Gibson, is the daughter of loan shark Rick Neelan and Laura Neelan.

The teenager has been suspicious of Gary Windass ever since her dad Rick disappeared.

After Laura abandoned her, she was put into foster care and was fostered by Toyah and Imran.

However earlier this year Kelly was involved in Seb and Nina’s attack and went to prison.

She was released after Corey Brent was caught for the crime, but she has struggled with life back on the cobbles.

She ended up living on the streets, but has since been taken in by Gary and Maria. Although how she’ll react if she finds out Gary killed her dad is anyone’s guess…

Ken Barlow

Ken’s the longest serving cast member (Credit: ITV)

Played by William Roache, who is the longest-serving member of the Coronation Street cast, Ken Barlow was in the first episode when it aired on December 9, 1960.

Appearing as the educated son of a working class family, Ken is moralistic and politically minded, although he has often been referred to as boring.

Boring or not, he’s bagged himself three wives over the years, plus a long-term relationship with Denise Osbourne.

He’s currently single and juggling the never-ending crises of his kids.

Kevin Webster

Mechanic Kevin Webster, played by Michael Le Vell, runs the local garage. He’s been married to Sally Metcalfe on and off over the years (currently off) and has two kids with her – Rosie and Sophie Webster.

Kevin had an affair with Molly Dobbs and their son Jack was born in 2010.

Kev was due to marry Abi Franklin this year, but just before the wedding they were given the terrible news Abi’s son Seb had been attacked.

Seb later died leaving Abi heartbroken.

Abi and Kevin later made it down the aisle and he had supported her through her grief.

Kirk Sutherland

Adorable Kirk is the brother of Maria Connor and partner of Beth Tinker.

He arrived in 2000 and works in the factory as a packer.

Andy Whyment has played him for 18 years.

Leanne Battersby

Jane Danson plays Leanne Battersby (Credit: ITV)

Leanne Battersby, played by Jane Danson, first came to Corrie in 1997. She left in 2000, but returned for good in 2004.

She’s since been married to both Peter Barlow and Nick Tilsley and has an adopted son, Simon Barlow, plus a biological son with Steve McDonald, Oliver.

Little Oliver died from Mitochondrial disease last year.

She currently lives with Nick, Simon and has began to grow closer to Nick’s son, Sam, who he found out about last year.

Leo Thompkins

Leo Thompkins, played by Joe Frost arrived last year as a love interest for Jenny Connor.

He is much younger than her and she’s not sure it’ll work at all.

However, Daisy is encouraging her to go for it. Will the pair make it work?

Liam Connor Jr

Liam Connor Jr is the son of the late Liam Connor and Maria Connor. He is played by actor Charlie Wrenshall.

He recently had an asthma attack sending Maria on a mission to reduce air pollution on the Street.

Lily Platt

Lily Platt is the daughter of David Platt and Kylie Platt. She is also the half-sister of Max Turner.

Kylie died in 2016. Her dad David went on to marry Shona Platt, making her Lily’s stepmum.

Lily is played by Brooke Malonie.

Llio Winter-Brown

Llio is Chesney and Gemma’s daughter, also one of the quadruplets.

Lydia Chambers

Sarah’s new friend, Lydia Chambers, played by Rebecca Ryan, turned out to be an ex of Adam Barlow.

But although Adam says their romance was nothing major, it’s clear Lydia thinks otherwise.

Lydia has definitely ruffled Adam’s feathers, but what’s their big secret?

Lydia has a son and is PA to a supplier to the factory. However, when she turns up to work drunk in the coming weeks, she gets fired and finds herself working at the factory instead.

Maria Connor

Samia Longchambon plays Maria (Credit: ITV)

Actress Samia Longchambon joined the Coronation Street cast as Maria Connor in 2000.

She married Liam Connor, but he died leaving her a widow and single mother to their son, Liam Junior.

Maria has had many ill-fated romances since then. She is currently married to Gary Windass.

Mary Taylor

Mary Taylor became Mary Cole when she married Norris in a fake wedding for a competition, but she’s always harboured secret feelings for Norris.

Played by Patti Clare since 2008, Mary has a son, Jude Appleton, who she gave birth to after being raped in her teens. They were close for a while but he betrayed her.

She works in the florist and has a strange friendship with Tracy Barlow.

Marrium Nazir

Played by Kiran Landa, Marrium is the estranged wife of Zeedan.

She’s turned up following her dad’s death to apologise for his actions, but has found herself growing closer to Zee again.

Given Zeedan let her father die, it would probably be better if he packed Marrium off again. But his feelings for her mean that doesn’t seem likely…

Max Turner

Max Turner is the son of Kylie Platt and Callum Logan. However he views his stepfather David as his father.

Callum died in 2015 and Kylie died in 2016. He still lives with David, stepmum Shona and sister Lily.

Paddy Bever took over the role of Max in September 2021 and Max is out of control. Can David and Shona calm him down?

Michael Bailey

Michael Bailey is the oldest son of Ed and Aggie Bailey. He is played by Ryan Russell.

Michael’s ex-girlfriend, Grace, made him believe the child she was nannying for was actually his daughter. He then found out she was genuinely pregnant with his child.

This year, Grace gave birth to a baby girl, who they named Glory.

Grace sold Glory to her in-laws and left the cobbles late last year, leaving Michael a single father.

Nick Tilsley

The character of Nick Tilsley has had many faces since he was born in 1980, but he’s currently played by Ben Price.

After some time away following several failed relationships with Carla Connor and Leanne Battersby, Nick returned in October 2018 to be by Leanne’s bedside as she recovered from a car crash.

The pair rekindled things yet again.

Just before his stepson Oliver died, Nick ran into his ex-girlfriend Natasha and discovered he had a 10-year-old son named Sam.

After Natasha was shot by drug dealer Harvey Gaskell, Sam has come to live with his dad and Leanne.

Nina Lucas

Mollie Gallagher plays Nina (Credit: ITV)

Nina Lucas is the niece of Roy Cropper, played by Mollie Gallagher.

Earlier this year, Nina and her boyfriend Seb were attacked by Corey Brent, Kelly Neelan and their friends.

Seb died from his injuries leaving Nina devastated.

Nina turned to drink, especially as it seemed like Corey got away with the attack.

However she later found evidence to have him arrested and was relieved when he was sent down.

But the experience has left her with PTSD and panic attacks. Can Roy help her overcome them?

Paul Foreman

Gemma’s twin brother Paul, played by Peter Ash, was David Platt’s cellmate in prison, before pitching up on the Street in January 2019.

He was at the centre of a harrowing historic child sex abuse storyline in 2019.

Recently he split up with boyfriend Billy and is currently living with Daniel Osbourne.

Peter Barlow

Corrie’s Peter Barlow (Credit: ITV)

Born in 1965 to Ken and Valerie Barlow, Peter Barlow, played by Chris Gascoyne, is the ultimate lovable rogue.

He’s been a bigamist, marrying both Lucy Richards and Shelley Unwin at the same time, an alcoholic, a dad to Simon, a legal husband to Leanne Battersby and Carla Connor, and a partner to Toyah Battersby.

Recently Peter married Carla and underwent a liver transplant.

Phill Whittaker

Phill, played by Jamie Kenna, has recently arrived on the cobbles as a new love interest for Fiz Stape.

He overheard her arguing with her ex, Tyrone, and after flirting with her asked her out.

However, despite their growing relationship, Phill’s mother Mimi might prove to be a problem as her snobby ways have caused Fiz to explode.

And is Phill all that he seems? Or is there a dangerous side to him?

Rita Tanner

Rita (Barbara Knox) runs The Kabin on Coronation Street. She joined the soap in 1964 and she’s been married four times.

Currently single, Rita’s closest allies on the cobbles are former foster daughter Jenny Bradley and Gemma Winter.

In 2017, it looked like Rita might die when she was diagnosed with a brain tumour, but fortunately she had surgery and is back to fighting fit.

Last year, her former foster daughter Sharon returned to Weatherfield. However it was revealed she was involved in a drug gang with her nephew Harvey.

Roy Cropper

Roy Cropper, played by David Neilson runs Roy’s Rolls and has been in the Coronation Street cast since 1995.

He married the soap’s first transgender character, Hayley Cropper, who sadly passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2014.

His closest current relationship is with Carla Connor, who he regards as a daughter. Niece Nina has moved in with him.

He supported Nina after she was attacked by Corey Brent and his friends.

Ronnie Bailey

Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) is the brother of Ed Bailey.

His arrival caused trouble on the street as he told Ed he believed Michael was his son. A DNA test proved that Michael wasn’t his son.

However he slept with Jenny Connor, who was married to Johnny.

Eventually Johnny found out the truth and it’s fair to say he wasn’t happy.

Ruby Dobbs

Ruby Dobbs (Macy Alabi) is the biological daughter of Kirsty Soames and Tyrone Dobbs.

However she has been raised by Fiz Stape and sees her as her mother.

in 2021, Ruby found out her birth mother Kirsty had died.

Ryan Connor

The son of Michelle Connor, Ryan came back to Weatherfield in the form of new actor Ryan Prescott, for Michelle’s wedding in 2018.

He was always causing trouble, including a drugs entanglement a couple of years ago.

He had a relationship with Alya Nazir, but she recently ended things with him.

Sally Metcalfe

Sally (Sally Dynevor) joined the soap in 1986 and married Kevin Webster. They had two children, Rosie and Sophie, and have split up and got back together more times than seems normal.

Social climber Sal’s currently married to Tim Metcalfe.

She has spent time in jail, wrongly convicted of fraud, and is running for local council against neighbour Maria Connor.

Sam Blakeman

Nick and Natasha’s son Sam (Credit: ITV)

Sam Blakeman is the son of Natasha Blakeman and Nick Tilsley.

Last year, Nick was shocked when he ran into Natasha and found out he had a nine-year old son.

Sam is played by Jude Riordan.

When Sam’s mum Natasha was shot and killed last year, Sam was shocked into silence.

He has struggled to find his voice since, much to the worry of dad, Nick.

Sarah Barlow

Middle child, Sarah-Louise Platt (Tina O’Brien) was born in 1987 to Gail and Brian Tilsley, but was later adopted by Martin Platt.

She’s the sister of Nick Tilsley and David Platt and became mum to Bethany Platt when she was just 13-years-old.

Sarah has another son, Harry Platt, who was the product of a relationship with evil drug-dealer Callum.

After a turbulent relationship with Gary Windass, she married Adam Barlow.

Sean Tully

Sean Tully – played by Antony Cotton – joined the Coronation Street cast in 2003 and has been unlucky-in-love ever since.

He works in the Rovers and found himself homeless after a series of unfortunate events left him with nothing a couple of years ago.

Fortunately old flame Billy Mayhew stepped in to offer a helping hand and Sean slowly got back on his feet again.

Son Dylan is back on the scene – Sean just needs a decent new man now!

Shona Platt

When Shona Ramsey arrived in 2016 it was clear she was hiding something big. Shona got closer to David Platt, and revealed she was the mother of Clayton Hibbs, Kylie’s killer.

Shona (Julia Goulding) finally revealed the truth to David and he eventually got over it and the two are in a relationship. They struggled in 2018 though, in the aftermath of his rape.

And then she landed up in a coma after a shooting. A brain injury has left her character very different, but she and David have found fresh happiness together.

Simon Barlow

Young Simon Barlow, the son of Peter Barlow and Lucy Richards, didn’t have the best start in life due to his father’s bigamy and his mother dying of cancer when he was only little.

Alex Bain has played Simon since 2008 and has tackled storylines such as being violent with his adoptive mum, Leanne, and joining a gang.

Recently he began delivering drugs for dealer Harvey to financially support Leanne, which led to the family going into hiding.

But he is back living in Weatherfield now Harvey is behind bars.

Steve McDonald

Simon Gregson has played Steve McDonald since 1989. He’s the twin brother of Andy and the son of Liz and Jim McDonald.

He’s married seven times – twice to the same women. He married Tracy Barlow in October 2018.

He has three children – Amy with Tracy, Oliver – who died in November 2020 – with Leanne, and Emma with ex Fiona. His baby with Michelle, Ruairi, died at birth at 23 weeks.

Steve owns Streetcars after being forced to sell the Rovers Return when he cheated on wife Michelle and they got divorced.

He was left devastated last year when Oliver died and now spends his time raising money for charity.

Stu Carpenter

Homeless Stu Carpenter, played by Bill Fellows, was instrumental in bringing down killer Corey.

He then helps Kelly as she battled to survive life on the streets.

Stu almost lost his life in a fire at Speed Daal, but was rescued. Now Yasmeen is putting him up.

Summer Spellman

Summer Spellman is the adoptive daughter of Billy Mayhew and she arrived in 2017.

She was originally played by Matilda Freeman, however Harriet Bibby took over the role last year.

Billy fought a tough battle to get her after her deeply religious grandparents wanted her to stay with them.

Fortunately, Billy won Summer’s heart – and the legal rights to raise her, and she even stood by him when he descended into drug addiction earlier in 2018.

Earlier this year, Summer was diagnosed with Type one diabetes.

After falling for teacher Daniel Osbourne, Summer has developed an eating disorder.

Tez Wyatt

Stephen Lord plays Tez Wyatt (Credit: ITV)

Tez Wyatt, played by former EastEnders star Stephen Lord, is the father of Seb Franklin and ex of Abi Franklin.

He first appeared when Kevin was trying to track down Abi in the Dog & Gun pub. Tez denied he’d seen her, but then secretly answered a call revealing they were in cahoots together.

Tim Metcalfe

Sally Metcalfe’s husband Tim (Joe Duttine) owns half of Street Cars. He’s been in the show since 2013 when his biological daughter, Faye Windass, tracked him down.

Tim has experienced tough times, with Geoff claiming Yasmeen tried to kill him. He has also met his ‘dead’ mum Elaine.

Elaine recently moved away from Weatherfield, but still stays in contact with Tim.

Tim is set for a difficult start to the year when he’s told he needs a triple heart bypass. He keeps the news from Sally, but will he eventually confess the truth?

Todd Grimshaw

Todd has recently returned to Weatherfield after some years away. He ran away after hitting a policeman and came back in similarly dramatic fashion after a brush with a dealer.

Now he’s back and working at the funeral parlour.

Most notably, a new actor Gareth Pierce is playing him now, after Bruno Langley lost his job.

Toyah Battersby

Toyah Battersby arrived in 1997 alongside sister Leanne. She left in 2003, but returned in 2016 as the girlfriend of Peter Barlow.

Up until 2018, Toyah ran the Rovers with Peter, but she lied about her adoptive baby – she was really Eva Price’s baby. Peter ended their relationship.

She’s now with Imran and they are foster parents.

Tracy McDonald

Troublemaker Tracy (Kate Ford) was born to Deirdre and Ray Langton in 1977, but Deirdre’s second husband Ken Barlow adopted her.

She’s been in prison for murder and has spent most of her time on the cobbles wrecking Steve McDonald’s many marriages.

But she’s finally got her man and Tracy and Steve married in 2018. They live with their daughter Amy and spend a lot of time bickering.

Tracy has revealed her better side, supporting Steve through Oliver’s illness. She also appears to have a good friendship with stepdaughter Emma.

Tyrone Dobbs

Tyrone is with Alina (Credit: ITV)

Character Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) joined the Coronation Street cast in 1998 and started work as an apprentice at Kevin’s car garage after losing his job collecting trolleys at Curly Watts’ supermarket.

Ty lived with Jack and Vera Duckworth who became like parents to him.

He was engaged to Fiz Stape until earlier this year when he fell for Alina Pop.

Tyrone soon realised he was still in love with Fiz and after Alina lost their baby, she left the Street, leaving Ty free to go back to his former partner.

However, Fiz is loved up with Phill, and Tyrone is now all alone.

Yasmeen Nazir

Yasmeen (Shelley King) made her first appearance on the cobbles in 2014. She came in as the mother of Kal Nazir and grandmother of Alya and Zeedan.

She got married to Geoff Metcalfe in 2019, however he was abusive.

Geoff died last year and currently Yasmeen runs Speed Daal with Alya.

Zeedan Nazir

Zeedan, played by Qasim Akhtar, returned to the Coronation Street cast in September 2021 after a three-year absence.

His return was shrouded in secrecy after he revealed he’d split up with his new wife. After he was attacked in the Street, he confessed his in-laws were after him.

However, he only recently confessed the real reason they wanted him – because he cheated on his ex-wife.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

** This article was updated in January 2022 to reflect the ongoing changes in the Coronation Street cast.