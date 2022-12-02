Following their reported split, Helen Flanagan will reunite with her ex Scott Sinclair for Christmas for the sake of their children, it has been claimed.

Former Coronation Street actress Helen recently ended her engagement to Bristol Rovers footballer Scott after 13 years together, it has been claimed.

Despite their alleged split, it’s being reported that the pair are determined to make Christmas special for their children.

Helen Flanagan will reportedly spend Christmas with Scott Sinclair despite their split (Credit: Splashnews)

Helen Flanagan to spend Christmas with her ex following split?

A source claimed to The Sun: “Helen’s sole focus is the three children she shares with Scott and they want to make this Christmas as ‘normal’ as possible.

“Scott is a professional footballer so often he won’t be around on Christmas Day because of his fixtures list. However, Helen and Scott are planning something special for the children.

“Although they’re no longer together they will work together to make it magical for the kids. Helen is not open to talk of reconciliation and she just wants them to focus on being co-parents.”

Why did Helen and Scott split?

Reports of their split were first reported in October.

The couple have three children together – Matilda, seven, Delilah, four, and one-year-old Charlie.

They got engaged in 2018 but it was reported that Helen received a chilling omen in the months which followed.

Helen is said to have split from Scott after her engagement ring broke.

It’s been claimed that the soap star saw the break as a “bad omen”. As a result, it’s believed she sought advice from a psychic.

“Helen and Scott really tried to work on their relationship but ultimately she saw the ring breaking as a bad omen and one that meant she shouldn’t get married,” another source claimed to The Sun.

However, the pair are thought to have remained committed to their three children and being amicable.

They continued: “Helen and Scott are committed to co-parenting their kids, even if they are no longer a couple.”

Helen Flanagan reportedly called off her engagement last month (Credit: Splashnews)

Helen back on Corrie?

Meanwhile, following their split, it’s been reported that Helen is hoping to return to Coronation Street full-time.

Helen has played Rosie Webster on and off since 2000, but she was last seen on the ITV soap back in 2018.

Rosie left after being spotted by a modelling agent and offered a job hosting a gameshow on Japanese television. It was done so Helen could go on maternity leave at the time.

However, Helen has never ruled out a return to Coronation Street.

A source told The Sun: “Helen is talking about plans to return – not this year but maybe late next year.

“Bosses have made it clear they’d welcome her back and she sees the soap cast as family. She misses them and playing Rosie a lot.”

The source added that what stopped Helen from returning before was looking after her kids and Scott’s football career.

