Helen Flanagan and Scott Sinclair reportedly split last month after being together for 13 years.

Now it’s been claimed that Helen received a chilling sign prior to their split that apparently signalled that their relationship was over.

Actress Helen and footballer Scott have split up recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Helen Flanagan and Scott Sinclair ‘split’

Last week it was reported that Scott and Helen had split up.

The couple had been together for 13 years and share three children together.

Helen and Scott began dating in 2009. They got engaged back in 2018 during a trip to Disneyland.

They share two daughters and a young son, who was born last year.

Helen and Scott intended to tie the knot in 2024 and had reportedly set their sights on their dream venue.

However, last week, a source spoke to the Sun, claiming the couple had split up after more than a decade together.

Helen and Scott really tried to work on their relationship but ultimately she saw the ring breaking as a bad omen.

“Helen has removed her engagement ring and told those close to her that she is no longer with Scott,” they claimed.

“They hit a rough patch in the summer and after Helen came back from South Africa it ended for good.

“Helen and Scott have committed to co-parenting their kids as a family unit.”

The star was spotted without her wedding ring at a number of glamourous events recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Helen Flanagan gets ‘sign’ before split from Scott Sinclair

It has now been reported that Helen called time on their relationship after receiving a chilling sign.

The 32-year-old star’s engagement ring reportedly snapped earlier this year – which the Coronation Street actress took as a telltale sign that the relationship was heading to its end.

A source spoke to the Sun about Helen’s creepy sign.

“She’s into all things spiritual and had a feeling so she sought guidance from a psychic medium,” they claimed.

“Helen and Scott really tried to work on their relationship but ultimately she saw the ring breaking as a bad omen and one that meant she shouldn’t get married.”

ED! has contacted Helen’s reps for comment.

The soap star reportedly received a spooky sign that her relationship was over (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Helen sparks rumours of split with engagement ring absence

Coronation Street star Helen sparked rumours that her marriage was over recently.

The mum-of-three was seen without her engagement ring at the National Television Awards last month.

Helen was also seen without it at the Pride of Britain Awards last week too.

However, the rumours stretch even further back.

The former I’m A Celebrity star sparked rumours back in August that her relationship was over after she made a cryptic Instagram post.

Helen seemingly confirmed her relationship was over after a birthday post.

“Lovely weekend celebrating my 32nd birthday and a new chapter,” she captioned the post for her one million followers to see.

Read more: I’m A Celeb bosses ‘thrilled’ as Helen Flanagan ‘signs up for All Stars series’

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.