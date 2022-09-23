Helen Flanagan has revealed she’s finally set a date for her wedding to Scott Sinclair.

The former Coronation Street star has been engaged to ex Celtic star Scott since 2018 after he proposed at Disneyland Paris.

The couple have three children together – Matilda, seven, Delilah, four, and Charlie, one.

Helen Flanagan shares wedding news

Helen has been engaged to 33-year-old Scott for four years. However, after a series of delays including the pandemic, the couple have finally decided when the big day will be.

I have set a date. I'm so picky. I finally found my wedding venue. I don't want to give it away, but basically everybody wants this venue.

The mum has revealed the pair have set a date after securing their dream wedding venue. She also said she can’t wait to get her three children involved.

Speaking to The Mirror, she said: “I have set a date. I’m so picky. I finally found my wedding venue. I don’t want to give it away, but basically everybody wants this venue.”

Helen Flanagan opens up about wedding day plans (Credit: CoverImages)

Helen wants to involve her kids in wedding

The former I’m A Celeb star says she plans to tie the knot in 2024, with her kids to have major roles.

“I do want my special day with my kids now and everything. So I’m looking at 2024 and now I finally found my venue as I’m very, very picky,” she confessed.

The 32-year-old gave birth to her third child, a son called Charlie, in March 2021 – which is the same date as her partner Scott’s birthday.

The star also said she thinks one of the reasons she and Scott had been so “laid back” about wedding plans, is because they have been together for 13 years.

The two had been dating for years when Scott popped the question during a trip to Disneyland.

Helen Flanagan is rumoured to be in the new I’m A Celeb spin-off (Credit: ITV)

Helen to join I’m A Celeb All Stars spin-off?

Last month I’m A Celeb bosses were said to be “thrilled” that she had allegedly signed up for the All Stars spin-off

Helen, who played Rosie Webster in Coronation Street had been rumoured to rejoin earlier this year.

Now sources have claimed that she is set to take part in the new ITV series, which will air next year.

Sources say she’s ‘on board’

A TV source claimed to The Sun: “Helen is an absolute catch for ITV and they are thrilled she is finally on board.

“It has taken months of negotiations because it is a big decision to spend so long away from her young children but she has finally come around to the idea.

“She was brilliant telly back in 2012 and is bound to be just as entertaining this time around. Especially if she gets voted into doing the trials again.”

