I’m A Celeb bosses are said to be “thrilled” that Helen Flanagan, who was known for her squeals, has allegedly signed up for the All Stars spin-off.

The 32-year-old star, who played Rosie Webster in Coronation Street had been rumoured to rejoin earlier this year.

Now sources have claimed that she is set to take part in the new ITV series, which will air next year.

Helen Flanagan is reportedly set to go back into I’m A Celeb via the All Stars spin-off (Credit: Cover Images)

Helen to join I’m A Celeb All Stars spin-off?

Mum-of-three Helen will reportedly head back into the jungle for an All Stars spin-off filmed later this year.

The ITV series will be filmed in South Africa’s Kruger National Park.

A TV source claimed to The Sun: “Helen is an absolute catch for ITV and they are thrilled she is finally on board.

“It has taken months of negotiations because it is a big decision to spend so long away from her young children but she has finally come around to the idea.

“She was brilliant telly back in 2012 and is bound to be just as entertaining this time around — especially if she gets voted into doing the trials again.”

Helen is reported to be joined by fellow I’m A Celeb greats such as Carol Vorderman, Gillian McKeith, Georgia Toffolo and Dean Gaffney.

Mum-of-three Helen Flanagan already has her hands full at home (Credit: YouTube)

When was Helen on I’m A Celebrity?

Helen first tried out jungle life when she appeared on the 2012 series of I’m A Celebrity.

The actress entered the camp alongside other stars including actress Charlie Brooks, singer Ashley Roberts and boxer David Haye.

It wasn’t long before Helen became a viewer favourite and was often voted to take part in Bushtucker Trials.

Despite hating many of her trials and moments in camp, Helen came seventh in the series.

Whilst in the 2012 series, Helen caught viewer’s attention after ‘steamy’ shower scenes in her bikini. Yet it was her hatred of all things squeamish that had viewers in hysterics.

The Corrie actress had never anticipated how hard jungle life could be.

Speaking after the series, she said: “When I signed up for I’m A Celebrity I didn’t take the trials into consideration because I didn’t think I would do so many.

“I thought I’d maybe do one or two and thought I’d be fine. I thought I would just be in a bikini and make friends, I didn’t think it would be so intense.”

She is mum to Matilda, six, Delilah, three, and son Charlie, 13 months.

ED! has contacted ITV for a comment.

