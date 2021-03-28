Helen Flanagan and her husband Scott Sinclar have shared their first pictures of their newborn baby.

Earlier this week, the Coronation Street actress, 30, welcomed her third child with footballer partner Scott, 32.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday (March 28) morning, Helen posted a snap of baby Charlie and joked she “didn’t let go of [her] gas and air for a second” while giving birth.

Helen Flanagan and husband Scott Sinclair welcomed their third child this week (Credit: Brett D. Cove / Splash News / SplashNews.com)

What did Helen Flanagan and husband Scott share on Instagram?

The star posted a snap of herself holding Charlie in a hospital bed, Scott smiling by her side.

She wrote in the caption: “One of my proudest moments is giving birth to Charlie. I was so lucky I had the loveliest midwife looking after me that day and Scott and I are so grateful to her for the safe delivery of our boy.

Read more: Helen Flanagan gives birth to third baby with partner Scott Sinclair

“She was amazing and held my hand with Scott through it. I wanted a water birth like I had with Delilah. Delilah’s birth was so quick, only two hours and really straight forward.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Flanagan (@hjgflanagan)

“I had to have my waters broken with Charlie though and he pooed, so I gave birth on the bed and didn’t let go of my gas and air for a second. I feel like I can do anything now and it was really magical.

He was 8lbs 4.5oz, which is mine and Scott’s biggest baby, our girls were really petite.

The actress continued: “He was 8lbs 4.5oz, which is mine and Scott’s biggest baby, our girls were really petite. It was really nice to have Charlie at Bolton Hospital too where my mum gave birth to me.”

Another pic, posted shortly before, showed her standing holding the tot. In the caption, she called him a “dream come true”.

Helen said Charlie was a “dream come true” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did fans say?

In the comments of the second pic, fans shared positive messages for the Rosie Webster star.

Read more: Pregnant Helen Flanagan rules out having fourth baby over severe sickness

One said: “Well done lady, sending health and happiness to you and your beautiful family.”

“Congratulations to you all,” wrote another, adding: “Well done, Helen.”

Christine McGuinness, wife of Top Gear host Paddy, commented: “Perfect.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.