Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan ‘splits from fiancé’ Scott Sinclair

Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan has reportedly split from her fiancé Scott Sinclair after 13 years together.

Helen, who played Rosie Webster in Coronation Street, and Bristol Rovers footballer Scott, began dating in 2009 and have three children together.

But according to The Sun, Helen and Scott have ended their relationship.

A source told the publication: “Helen has removed her engagement ring and told those close to her that she is no longer with Scott.

“They hit a rough patch in the summer and after Helen came back from South Africa it ended for good.

“Helen and Scott have have committed to co-parenting their kids as a family unit.”

Helen and Scott began dating in 2009 and became engaged in 2018 while on holiday at Disneyland.

The couple have two daughters, Matilda and Delilah as well as son Charlie, who was born last year.

Helen and Scott did plan to get married in 2024, saying she had secured their dream venue.

Helen ‘signs up to I’m A Celebrity All Stars’

Actress Helen is well-known for playing Rosie Webster in Coronation Street.

She first joined the cast in 2000. However Rosie was last seen in Weatherfield in 2018.

It was reported in August that Helen has ‘signed up’ for the I’m A Celebrity All Stars spin-off series.

The ITV series has been filmed in South Africa’s Kruger National Park.

Helen is reported to be joined by fellow I’m A Celeb greats such as Carol Vorderman, Gillian McKeith, Georgia Toffolo and Dean Gaffney.

She first tried out jungle life when she appeared on the 2012 series of I’m A Celebrity.

The actress entered the camp alongside other stars including EastEnders actress Charlie Brooks, singer Ashley Roberts and boxer David Haye.

Helen ended up finishing seventh in the 2012 series.

