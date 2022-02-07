Georgia Toffolo was one of the nation’s favourites on I’m A Celebrity and she’s now landed a big role on This Morning.

The Made in Chelsea star was famously known in the jungle for her lively and positive personality.

But who is Toff and why was she almost arrested in the Maldives?

Here’s everything we know.

Georgia Toffolo bagged a job with This Morning (Credit: Splash News)

Who is This Morning presenter Georgia Toffolo?

Georgia Toffolo, also known as Toff, is best known for starring in Made In Chelsea.

The TV personality won over the nation’s hearts in 2017, when she was crowned queen of the jungle on Ant and Dec’s I’m A Celebrity.

After her bubbly appearance on hit ITV show, Toff also managed to bag a job with This Morning.

In 2018, Toff was excited to reveal that she landed a presenting role with the hit daytime show.

Queen of the jungle

Toff made us all smile during her appearance on I’m A Celebrity, as she continued to stay positive despite living off rice and beans every day.

So it’s no surprise that she went on to become the winner!

The MIC star also made an unlikely friendship with Stanley Johnson in the jungle and they still keep in touch.

Read more: Holly Willoughby sparks complaints after latest Instagram post

However, after her stint in Australia, Toff admitted that she started to struggle with her mental health.

She told Metro: “What we do is tremendously hard on our mental health.

“When I went into the jungle I wasn’t anonymous but I didn’t have the press fixation I have now so I struggled with the adjustment.”

Gerogia Toffolo was rumoured to date YouTuber Jack Maynard in 2017 (Credit: Splash News)

Is she single?

As far as we know, Toff isn’t romantically involved with anyone.

However, in 2017 she was rumoured to date YouTuber Jack Maynard.

Toff and Jack both starred on I’m A Celebrity together, until Jack was forced to quit after a series of offensive tweets resurfaced.

Ever since then, the pair both appeared to be getting close and fans were convinced they were dating.

What happened on NYE in 2020?

On New Year’s Eve in 2020, Toff took to Instagram to wish all her fans a Happy New Year in a video.

However, as she was doing so, she also announced that someone had smashed her car window and stolen her handbag.

She said: “Happy New Year everyone.

“Someone just threw a brick through my car window and stole my handbag.”

But Toff still continued to be optimistic and said: “On the bright side he left a tampon and my favourite blusher.”

Georgia Toffolo was detained in the Maldives due to a passport problem (Credit: Splash News)

Why was This Morning’s Georgia Toffolo detained?

In 2019, Toff went on a trip to the Maldives but ended up spending her time behind bars.

The MIC star was detained at Malé airport and almost went to jail due to a missing page in her passport.

The 25 year old tearfully pleaded for help on her social media as she was stumped on what to do.

Read more: Alison Hammond called out by James Haskell after This Morning gaffe

However, after “crying for nine hours”, Toff was finally let go and expressed her gratitude towards her fans.

She said: “I am typing this having just been released from Iimigration detention!

“Thank you so much to everyone who helped me. If I hadn’t posted online I would 100% still be stuck without my passport!”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.