Holly Willoughby has left her Instagram fans gutted as she promoted her Wylde Moon jewellery collection.

The This Morning favourite shared a string of photos of herself wearing some of the pieces from the collection.

Holly, 40, asked her fans which piece would they “fall for this Valentine’s Day”.

Fans of Holly complained about the prices of her jewellery collection (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Holly Willoughby on Instagram

She wrote on the post: “Which piece from the @wyldemoon x @kirstielemarque jewellery collaboration will you fall for this Valentine’s Day…”

Even though her fans loved the stunning pieces, many were gutted about the price and complained.

The necklace which was shown in the post cost £295, according to the Wylde Moon website.

Holly promoted her jewellery line on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Holly was also sporting a bracelet featuring a stunning black heart, which costs £250.

One fan commented: “Just too expensive though.”

Another said: “I absolutely LOVE some of these pieces in your collection – just too expensive.”

A third agreed, writing: “Far too expensive Holly sorry we don’t have your money!”

A fourth gutted fan said: “It’s all gorgeous especially the moon and star necklace. Just way too expensive for the average person to buy.”

Many fans loved Holly’s collection (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Other fans loved the pieces and gushed over Holly’s collection.

One said: “The whole collection is gorgeous, but the diamond and blue enamel crescent moon necklace will always be my fave.”

Another wrote: “Absolutely gorgeous!”

Holly recently opened up about her brand, Wylde Moon.

She told Grazia magazine this week: “The moment that I launched Wylde Moon, the word ‘wacky’ got used a lot. I expected that. And that’s fine. I can’t change that.

“I’m not here to force any of this on anybody. It’s not ‘come and meditate with me’ or ‘look at the moon and play a sound-bowl’.

“It’s please go and do that thing that makes your heart sing. Go and do you.”

