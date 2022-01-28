Alison Hammond was called out by James Haskell on This Morning today following a blunder.

The presenter was interviewing James and Mike Tindall about their The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast.

But Alison suffered an awkward gaffe which resulted in James jokingly accusing her of not reading her brief!

Alison suffered an awkward blunder during the chat (Credit: ITV)

What happened between Alison Hammond and James Haskell?

Alison asked the pair: “Do you get worried about the things that you say [on the podcast] or do you just let yourself be free?”

However, James replied: “Alison, you’ve definitely never listened to the podcast,” as she burst into laughter.

He continued: “You were winging it, I was buying it!”

James was quick to call out Alison (Credit: ITV)

Mike quipped: “You did so well.”

James said: “You haven’t read your brief.”

Alison quickly replied: “I have, I have. Obviously I know everything,” before pulling a worried face to the camera.

Following the show, James tweeted about the moment alongside a video.

He wrote: “‘Are we worried about causing offence on @GoodBadRugby?’

What did James say?

“@AlisonHammond trying to wing it.

“Thank you for having me and @miketindall13 on @thismorning. @radioleary @AlisonHammond were mega!!”

This isn’t the first time Alison has suffered an awkward blunder on the daytime programme.

Earlier this month, she apologised to baker Juliet Sear for accidentally calling her Julia!

Alison was introducing Juliet’s segment to viewers as she said: “Some supermarkets are already stocking for Easter so Juliet Sear is here to help you to make most of those seasonal goodies.

Oops Alison! (Credit: ITV)

“What have you got for us today, Julia?”

Juliet spotted the mistake and replied: “Juliet actually!”

Alison then pulled a face and exclaimed: “Sorry Juliet.”

But Juliet saw the funny side and joked: “It’s alright. Julia makes it all anyway!”

