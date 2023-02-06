Helen Flanagan goes braless on Instagram as she admits she’s ‘got her confidence back’ after boob job

Helen Flanagan has showed off the results of her boob job in a new braless Instagram post.
The 32-year-old Coronation Street actress has revealed that she has “really got her confidence back” since the procedure.
Earlier this month, the mother-of-three revealed she had chosen larger implants to make her breasts “pert” after breastfeeding.
In the video shared to Helen’s Instagram, the actress is wearing a white cropped vest top and grey joggers.
As soon as I finished my breastfeeding journey with Charlie I wanted to get them done pretty much straight away.
“I was quite open here on Instagram in January about my recent boob job. This was something I wanted to do for a really long time and by doing so I’ve really got my confidence back,” she wrote in the lengthy caption.
“I breastfed in total for three years. Matilda I fed for eight months. Delilah I fed for 13 months. Charlie I fed for 14 months.
She added: “It was a good start of the year for me as I want to feel good this summer.
“I’ve done all the baby stage and it’s nice to be now coming to a place where I can work on myself.”
“You look great and healthy too,” commented influencer Susie Amy. Francesca Banjo also praised Helen’s updated look.
Helen on boob job
Meanwhile, in the caption, Helens told her followers that she opted for 340cc implants after breastfeeding.
In recent Instagram posts, Helen has been showing her one-million followers how she was preparing for Valentine’s Day.
It comes after her alleged split from fiancé Scott Sinclair.
Helen wore black underwear and a seamless bra top which showed the results of her new surgery and her gym-honed physique.
