Helen Flanagan showed her Instagram fans her new pout after recently getting lip filler.

The former soap star’s latest treatment comes not long after she recently underwent breast surgery.

Helen gave her fans a glimpse at her latest treatment (Credit: Instagram)

Helen Flanagan shows off the results of lip filler on Instagram

Earlier today, Helen took to Instagram to show off her latest treatment to her one million followers.

In a video posted to her story for her fans to see, Helen applied some red lipstick.

While doing so, she explained why she felt the need to get treatment on her lips.

“I’ve actually got really big lips but I’ve had filler in my top lip,” Helen said.

“My bottom lip is naturally really full, my top lip was noticeably much smaller so I’ve had some filler in it,” she then added.

“When it comes to aesthetics, Botox, obviously I don’t think you should be doing anything when you’re too young, but I’m 32, so obviously I have Botox and that’s my choice, and I support women in whatever decisions they choose to make,” she then said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Flanagan (@hjgflanagan)

Helen Flanagan explains reasoning behind boob job on Instagram

Helen’s latest treatment comes not long after she underwent breast surgery.

The star revealed why she went under the knife in a candid Instagram post.

“It’s something that I did for myself. I wanted to do it for my confidence. So yeah, I went for it,” she said.

“Obviously I very much am for body confidence and I’m very much for supporting other women. But that’s supporting women in all choice that they decide to do,” she continued.

She went on to say that she never thought she would have a boob job. However, despite being “busty” in the past, her boobs changed after pregnancy and breast-feeding.

“There’s no nicer way to say it – they just became really saggy. It really affected my confidence,” she said.

Helen showed off the results of her surgery recently (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Helen shows off result of breast surgery

The soap star recently showed off the results of her breast surgery.

The 32-year-old uploaded a snap to her Instagram last week showing off her new boobs.

Helen can be seen wearing a body-hugging black dress, the cut-out detail showing off her abs. A bandeau bra top reveals the results of her surgery.

“Is January over yet?” the former I’m A Celebrity star captioned the post.

“Unbelievable [sweating emoji],” one follower commented.

“HOTTIE,” another wrote.

“Stunner,” a third gushed.

