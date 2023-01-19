Helen Flanagan has revealed the results of her recent boob job in a very revealing little black dress.

The former Coronation Street star revealed she’d gone under the knife earlier this month.

She said she had cosmetic surgery to boost her confidence after her breasts went “saggy” after breast-feeding her three children.

Helen Flanagan said she went under the knife to fix her ‘saggy’ boobs (Credit: Splash News)

Helen Flanagan shares boob job results

The actress looked full of confidence as she showed off the results of her recent op in a black cut-out dress.

Helen was enjoying a night out at the Hotel Gotham in Manchester.

She posted two pictures of herself, one perched on the edge of a pool table, and one standing in front of it.

Helen wore a long black dress with the cut-out detail showing off her toned abs and a bandeau bra top revealing the results of her surgery.

She captioned the snap: “Is January over yet?”

The winter blues were the last thing on the minds of the star’s followers, though.

Fans react to Helen’s revealing dress snaps

One commented: “Wit woo!”

Another echoed the same thoughts and declared: “Stunning.”

There’s no nicer way to say it – they just became really saggy.

“Out of this world,” declared another.

“Your surgery results look amazing,” said another, adding: “Beautiful.”

‘Saggy’ boobs affected her confidence

Helen revealed why she went under the knife in a candid Instagram post.

She said: “It’s something that I did for myself. I wanted to do it for my confidence. So yeah, I went for it.

“Obviously I very much am for body confidence and I’m very much for supporting other women. But that’s supporting women in all choice that they decide to do.

“I never thought I would have a boob job. I was also really busty and I never thought I would be someone who would need one.

“But basically my boobs changed so much from pregnancy and breastfeeding.

“And because I was quite big and busty before they just sagged. There’s no nicer way to say it – they just became really saggy. It really affected my confidence.”

