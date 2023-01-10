‘Gutted’ Helen Flanagan shares first look at her new boobs after surgery

Helen Flanagan opened up to her fans about her decision to under go breast surgery last week.

Now, Coronation Street actress Helen has shared a first look at her new boobs as she poses in a stunning Instagram photo.

The star also shared an update on her recovery process, revealing that she’s ‘frustrated’ that she can’t hold her two-year-old son Charlie.

Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan shared a first look at her new boobs following her operation (Credit: Cover Images)

Helen Flanagan shares first look at her new boobs

Helen took to Instagram to show off her new boobs after undergoing breast surgery.

The star posed in a blue jacket and mini skirt after confessing to her fans that she had a boob job last week.

In the gorgeous Instagram pic, Helen flaunted her new look with the caption: “Boss Babe Monday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Flanagan (@hjgflanagan)

Helen also answered any queries that fans had about her surgery in her Instagram stories.

She asked her one million followers: “Any boob job related questions I thought I’d put here.”

The Corrie actress then opened up about the struggles of recovering from her operation.

Helen revealed that she felt an ‘ache’ and an ‘uncomfortable feeling’ after her operation (Credit: Instagram)

One fan asked: “How is the pain? Is it really bad afterwards or manageable with pain relief?”

Helen replied: “Honestly I’ve found it fine. I don’t think I have a massive pain threshold at all, it’s just more of an ache and an uncomfortable feeling x.”

I couldn’t eat for a while before my operation which I was a bit gutted about as I love my food.

Another follower also commented: “Did you go under full sedation? How did you feel when you woke up? Really wanting to do it.”

Helen then wrote: “I was out fully asleep yes. I slept for hours after, I was told it can make some people feel sick after but I was fine. I couldn’t eat for a while before my operation which I was a bit gutted about as I love my food.”

Helen shared that she couldn’t hold her children after her breast surgery (Credit: Instagram)

Helen also explained that she was frustrated that she couldn’t hold her children after her surgery.

When one follower asked about whether she can hold her son, Helen commented: “I just can’t wait to hold and carry Charlie like normal that is the most frustrating. I made sure my child care was good before my operation.

“I go back in a few days to sort my dressings ect. And I just hope they tell me I can carry him again soon. I’m taking my recovery seriously though, I don’t want to pull anything.”

