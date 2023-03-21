Helen Flanagan moves on from Scott Sinclair as she ‘dips toe back into dating pool’?

Helen Flanagan has only been single for five months following her split from Scott Sinclair.

But all that could be set to change as the Corrie star has reportedly been put on top of E4’s wish list for Celebs Go Dating.

Reports suggest the actress could be set to “dip her toe back in the dating pool” on the show.

Helen Flanagan lined up to appear on Celebs Go Dating?

Helen Flanagan began dating Scott Sinclair in 2009 and they have three children together – Matilda, Delilah and Charlie.

However, last year it was revealed that Helen had split from her fiancé after 13 years together.

So is it finally time for Helen to try and find love again?

According to reports, the TV personality is being lined up to appear on the E4 dating show Celebs Go Dating.

They will pull out all of the stops for Helen if she did take part.

An insider claimed to The Sun that thanks to Helen’s many years on Corrie, E4 believe that she is the “perfect candidate” for the series and is hoping to convince her to take part.

The source claimed: “Helen is the perfect candidate for Celebs Go Dating and E4 is hoping that she will agree to take part when they approach her for the new series.”

Is Helen Flanagan ready to start dating again after split with Scott Sinclair?

The insider also claimed that Helen may be open to start dating again with the help of show’s relationship experts.

They continued: “The producers think that Helen may be open to dipping her toe back into the dating pool. With the help of the programme’s relationship experts Anna Williamson and Paul C Brunson.”

E4 is also set to “pull out of the stops” to get Helen on board with the reality show and help her to find love.

They added: “The show really does try and help the stars find love with people outside of their industry and Helen could take a lot from it. They will pull out all of the stops for Helen if she did take part.”

Entertainment Daily has gone to Helen Flanagan’s reps for comment.

