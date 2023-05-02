I’m A Celebrity… South Africa viewers gutted as third campmate eliminated

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa viewers have been left gutted after a third celebrity was eliminated from the series.

Amir Khan became the latest star to leave the camp after being voted off by their fellow campmates.

Third elimination takes place

Last night (Monday, May 2), the celebrities learned that they have to vote one campmate off the show. They had to vote to eliminate a star from the show via a secret ballot.

Speaking of the voting, Helen Flanagan said: “It makes you feel like [bleep].”

“I’m not happy about my decision. I just felt I had to vote for someone,” Toff then said. She then said it was the hardest thing she’s done and was “horrendous”.

“This is not a holiday, it’s a competition and there has to be one Legend, one winner,” Amir Khan said.

Paul Burrell then admitted to feeling emotional, saying that he couldn’t stop “leaking”

The following morning, Ant and Dece entered the camp to reveal who’s been voted off the show by their fellow campmates.

Amir Khan eliminated from I’m A Celebrity… South Africa

Amir became the third celebrity to be eliminated from the show after receiving the most votes from campmates. Prior to the voting, Amir had been saying that he was happy to leave because he missed his children.

When the results was revealed, Amir seemed pretty happy. He explained that it was the longest he’d been away from his children and he just wanted to FaceTime them.

Speaking to Ant and Dec after, Amir then explained that he had done all he’d wanted to do and had completed three trials.

A tearful Paul Burrell then described Amir as “king of his own domain”.

Viewers gutted as Amir Khan leaves I’m A Celebrity… South Africa

Fans of the show were left gutted by Amir leaving the show. Many took to Twitter to lament the loss of the boxer.

“I didn’t want Amir to go,” one viewer tweeted. “Nah Amir actually made the show entertaining. First Gillian now Amir – they’ve literally got rid of the people that are entertaining and make good tv,” another then said.

Additionally, a third then said: “No way amir just got voted out…MAKE THE VOTE PUBLIC.”

“Awww will miss Amir!” another then said. However, some viewers were happy to see him go.

“No offence but Amir made zero impact in that camp,” one viewer said.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

