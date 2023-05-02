I’m A Celebrity… South Africa star Toff dealt blow amid ‘friction’ with campmate after ‘personal’ comment

I’m A Celebrity South Africa star Georgia Toffolo has been dealt a blow amid “friction” with a campmate.

The reported “friction” comes after the Made in Chelsea star made a “personal comment” about a fellow campmate.

Toff has been dealt a blow (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity South Africa star Toff dealt blow

Toff has been dealt a huge blow, with a body language expert predicting friction between the 28-year-old and Janice. It comes after Toff called Janice “Hagrid”.

Body language expert Darren Stanton spoke exclusively to ED! on behalf of Betfair about Toff’s blow.

“I think we will potentially see some friction with Janice and Toff,” he said. “Toff appeared to get slightly personal about Janice, when she made the comment about her looking like Hagrid.”

It was at this point that Darren dealt Toff with a devastating blow.

Will Toff win? (Credit: ITV)

Toff won’t win I’m A Celebrity South Africa?

Darren then revealed that he doesn’t think Toff has what it takes to win the show. Toff, of course, previously won the show back in 2017 – but things are very different this time around.

“I don’t believe Toff has what it takes to win the show, although she will go some way further,” he told ED! “As time goes on, she will either consciously or unconsciously reveal that she is playing a game,” he then added.

“I think the next potential bust-up will be between Janice and Toff. I don’t think we’ve seen the last of these two,” he then continued.

“Janice appears to be the type of person who tends not to forget things easily. She’s a lot older, wiser and a lot more experienced compared to Toff.”

Toff came under fire (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam Toff

Elsewhere, Toff came under fire from viewers last night (Monday, May 1) following a comment she made to Helen Flanagan.

Helen was about to head off and take part in I’m A Celebrity’s highest-ever cliff drop.

Before the trial, Toff said to Helen: “You’ve got to be better this time. Sorry to be savage but you have to.” Her comment didn’t go down well with some fans. They took to Twitter to slam the 28-year-old.

“What did Toff say to Helen? You’ve got to do better? Shut up!” one viewer fumed. “Oh sod the [bleep] off, Toff! Helen is actually trying this time around. If she doesn’t do well but puts the effort in then that’s all anyone can ask!” another said.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity… South Africa viewers call out ‘miserable’ campmate over behaviour

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.