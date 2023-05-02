I’m A Celebrity… South Africa viewers call out ‘miserable’ campmate over behaviour

I’m A Celebrity star Fatima Whitbread has come under fire from viewers for her behaviour in camp.

The former Olympian was branded “miserable” by some ITV viewers for the way she approached a challenge with her fellow campmates. Many even called for her to be voted out of the camp as a result.

I’m A Celeb viewers called Fatima “miserable” and “bossy” (Credit: ITV)

Last night (May 1) saw all the celebrities take part in a team challenge called “Plug In”. They were required to block holes in a giant water container in order to gain treats.

While her fellow campmates were laughing and joking throughout the challenge, Fatima was having none of it, immediately telling them to stop “messing around”.

Shut up! You’re losing us the chance of getting a treat.

She continued to tell everybody off throughout, with orders of “stop it!”, “concentrate!” and “you know what they say, you’re only as good as your last performance!”

Fatima repeatedly told her campmates off during the challenge (Credit: ITV)

Fatima even told Georgia “Toff” Toffolo: “shut up! You’re losing us the chance of getting a treat.”

Following the challenge, the retired javelin-thrower explained that she “like[s] to motivate a team” and simply “saw it as my job to tell everyone to shut up and concentrate”. However ITV viewers did not seem impressed by her behaviour.

Can they all vote Fatima to leave please.

I’m A Celeb viewers criticise Fatima

One viewer said on Twitter: “Fatima is one miserable so and so…” Someone else wrote: “Fatima is so miserable.”

Another person said: “Can they all vote Fatima to leave please, she’s so boring and puts a downer on the fun.” Another added: “Fatima is so miserable.”

However, others are loving Fatima in camp. One said: “I love Fatima.” Another tweeted: “Fatima is just competitive in nature, have a lot of respect for what she’s achieved after her start in life.”

Someone else said: “Well said Fatima!”

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa continues tonight from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

