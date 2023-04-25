I’m A Celebrity star Janice Dickinson divides viewers with behaviour on tonight’s show

I’m A Celebrity star Janice Dickinson divided viewers with her behaviour on tonight’s show (Tuesday, April 25).

The American model took part in tonight’s eating trial – but viewers were divided over whether they liked her or not.

Janice did an eating trial tonight (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Janice Dickinson takes part in eating trial

Tonight’s episode of I’m A Celebrity…South Africa saw Janice take part in an eating trial, though the star wasn’t too happy about taking part.

Despite practically screaming at Ant and Dec not to make her do the trial – she still had to do it anyway.

“I won’t do it and everyone will starve. I can’t eat [bleep] from a frog,” she protested in vain.

Along with Jordan Banjo, Janice had to tuck into 10 dishes, including lamb testicles and Hartebeest stomach.

Together the duo managed to win five stars for the camp, meaning five meals, despite lots of moaning and screaming from Janice.

Janice’s behaviour divided viewers (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity viewers divided over Janice Dickinson’s behaviour

It’s safe to say that viewers were divided over Janice’s behaviour on today’s show.

Some seemed to find the American supermodel hilarious.

“Love Janice,” one viewer tweeted. “I should hate Janice yet I do actually love her,” another said.

Janice is annoying me already.

“She’s [Janice] absolutely hilarious!” a third wrote. “Memorable #ImACeleb trial tonight oh yes love Janice,” another said.

However, other viewers were finding Janice to be nothing short of annoying.

“Janice is annoying me already. STOP SHOUTING PLS,” one viewer tweeted.

“Wish I could vote Janice out now,” another fumed. “How annoying is Janice blatantly playing up to the cameras,” a third said.

Janice had viewers in stitches yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Awkward Paul Burrell moment leaves viewers in stitches

Despite dividing viewers tonight, Janice had them in stitches yesterday (Monday, April 24).

As the campmates greeted each other, Paul Burrell and Janice reunited – except Janice didn’t have a clue who Paul was. This is despite both of them appearing on Celebrity Big Brother back in 2015. Janice was a contestant on the show, whilst Paul joined the house for three days to facilitate a Royal Family-themed task.

“I am feeling so psyched. I’ve just met two campmates and they seem to be such nice guys. I wish I knew who they were!” Janice said away from her campmates.

Viewers found this hilarious. “Iconic that Janice has forgotten who Paul is even though they’ve crossed paths on CBB. I’m screaming,” one viewer tweeted.

“LMAO Janice doesn’t recognise Paul!” another wrote. “Janice Dickinson introducing herself to Paul even though they already met on CBB is [bleep] hilarious,” a third said.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity…South Africa viewers in stitches over shock reunion

I’m A Celebrity…South Africa continues tomorrow (Wednesday, April 26) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts on this story.