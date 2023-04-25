Gillian McKeith in the Bush Telegraph / Shaun Ryder on I'm A Celebrity...South Africa
I’m A Celebrity…South Africa viewers in stitches over shock reunion

Hilarious!

By Robert Emlyn Slater

I’m A Celebrity…South Africa viewers were in stitches tonight (Tuesday, April 25) over a shock reunion on the show.

Gillian McKeith and Shaun Ryder reunited on tonight’s show after appearing on the show together back in 2010 – and neither seemed too happy about it.

Gillian McKeith on I'm A Celebrity South Africa
Gillian returned to the show (Credit: ITV)

Shock reunion on I’m A Celebrity…South Africa tonight

Tonight’s episode of I’m A Celebrity…South Africa saw a former star of the show make a shock return to the show.

Last night’s episode (Monday, April 24) saw Gillian McKeith return to the show…in a box.

As Gillian jumped out of the box in tonight’s show, Shaun’s face was a picture.

Shaun and Gillian famously clashed when they were on the show together back in 2010. Gillian finished in eighth place that year. Meanwhile, Shaun ended up being runner-up.

“I couldn’t let you do this without ‘Jungle Gill’. Hi! I’m back again! 12 years later on the I’m A Celeb show,” Gillian said as she returned to the show.

Shaun Ryder looking annoyed on I'm A Celebrity...South Africa
Shaun wasn’t too happy to see Gillian (Credit: ITV)

Shaun reacts to Gillian’s arrival

The Happy Monday’s star made his feelings about Gillian’s arrival known in the Bush Telegraph.

“Gillian came out of a box. I was very surprised. I probably could have done without it being Gillian, yeah,” he said.

“How do I feel about Shaun Ryder being here? I said hello, he said hello, it was all very cordial. What can I say?” Gillian said in the Bush Telegraph.

In camp, Paul Burrell asked Shaun about his experiences with Janice.

“Is she as mad as a box of frogs?” he asked. “Yeah… I nearly killed her,” Shaun replied.

“I’ve been trying to be nice to her. I’m a different person, whatever. I don’t think Gillian was pleased to see me,” Shaun said in the Bush Telegraph.

Shaun Ryder on I'm A Celebrity South Africa
Viewers were in stitches over the reunion (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity…South Africa viewers react

Viewers were in stitches over Gillian and Shaun being reunited after 13 years apart.

“Shaun Ryder and Gillian being back on I’m a celeb is the best thing ever,” one viewer tweeted.

“Shaun Ryder’s face is absolutely priceless,” another laughed.

Additionally, a third then wrote: “Shaun Ryder seeing Gillian McKeith is so funny to me.”

Shaun Ryder and Gillian being back on I’m a celeb is the best thing ever.

“Everybody tuning in to see Shaun Ryder lose his [bleep],” another said.

“Shaun and Gillian round 2 lets goooo,” a fifth tweeted.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: A history of Shaun Ryder and Gillian McKeith’s beef

I’m A Celebrity…South Africa continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Gillian McKeith's Arrival | First Look Ep 2 | I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! South Africa

