I’m A Celebrity…South Africa viewers in stitches over shock reunion

I’m A Celebrity…South Africa viewers were in stitches tonight (Tuesday, April 25) over a shock reunion on the show.

Gillian McKeith and Shaun Ryder reunited on tonight’s show after appearing on the show together back in 2010 – and neither seemed too happy about it.

Shock reunion on I’m A Celebrity…South Africa tonight

Tonight’s episode of I’m A Celebrity…South Africa saw a former star of the show make a shock return to the show.

Last night’s episode (Monday, April 24) saw Gillian McKeith return to the show…in a box.

As Gillian jumped out of the box in tonight’s show, Shaun’s face was a picture.

Shaun and Gillian famously clashed when they were on the show together back in 2010. Gillian finished in eighth place that year. Meanwhile, Shaun ended up being runner-up.

“I couldn’t let you do this without ‘Jungle Gill’. Hi! I’m back again! 12 years later on the I’m A Celeb show,” Gillian said as she returned to the show.

Shaun reacts to Gillian’s arrival

The Happy Monday’s star made his feelings about Gillian’s arrival known in the Bush Telegraph.

“Gillian came out of a box. I was very surprised. I probably could have done without it being Gillian, yeah,” he said.

“How do I feel about Shaun Ryder being here? I said hello, he said hello, it was all very cordial. What can I say?” Gillian said in the Bush Telegraph.

In camp, Paul Burrell asked Shaun about his experiences with Janice.

“Is she as mad as a box of frogs?” he asked. “Yeah… I nearly killed her,” Shaun replied.

“I’ve been trying to be nice to her. I’m a different person, whatever. I don’t think Gillian was pleased to see me,” Shaun said in the Bush Telegraph.

I’m A Celebrity…South Africa viewers react

Viewers were in stitches over Gillian and Shaun being reunited after 13 years apart.

“Shaun Ryder and Gillian being back on I’m a celeb is the best thing ever,” one viewer tweeted.

“Shaun Ryder’s face is absolutely priceless,” another laughed.

Additionally, a third then wrote: “Shaun Ryder seeing Gillian McKeith is so funny to me.”

Shaun Ryder and Gillian being back on I’m a celeb is the best thing ever.

“Everybody tuning in to see Shaun Ryder lose his [bleep],” another said.

“Shaun and Gillian round 2 lets goooo,” a fifth tweeted.

I’m A Celebrity…South Africa continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

