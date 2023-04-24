I’m A Celebrity… South Africa viewers in hysterics over Janice Dickinson’s remark about Paul Burrell

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa viewers were left in hysterics tonight over Janice Dickinson’s remark about Paul Burrell.

Tonight’s launch episode saw the campmates meet each other as they headed to South Africa. Janice was teamed up with former royal butler Paul and Shaun Ryder for their first challenge. However, Janice appeared to forget that she had met Paul a few years ago as she introduced herself to him.

Paul Burrell has headed to South Africa for I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa tonight

Arriving at the challenge point, Janice walked up to Paul and hugged him. She said: “Hello campmate!”

Paul, appearing to remember his former housemate, said: “Oh Janice!”

Speaking to the camera, away from her campmates, Janice said: “I am feeling so psyched. I’ve just met two campmates and they seem to be such nice guys. I wish I knew who they were!”

However, Janice’s comment was picked up on Twitter as many viewers pointed out that she crossed paths with Paul in 2015, in the Celebrity Big Brother house. Awks!

Janice didn’t appear to know who Paul was, despite meeting a few years ago (Credit: ITV)

Paul Burrell and Janice Dickinson

One person said: “Iconic that Janice has forgotten who Paul is even though they’ve crossed paths on CBB. I’m screaming.”

Another laughed: “Janice Dickinson introducing herself to Paul even though they already met on CBB is [bleep] hilarious.”

A third wrote: “The fact that Janice doesn’t remember meeting Paul on Celebrity Big Brother in 2015.” Meanwhile, someone else added: “Janice doesnt remember paul at all does she?!” followed by laughing face emojis.

The I’m A Celebrity … South Africa campmates (Credit: ITV)

In 2015, Janice was a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother: UK vs USA. Although Paul wasn’t a contestant, he entered the house for a special task.

On day six, Paul entered the house to accommodate the ‘Big Brother Royal Family’ task. He left the house on day nine.

