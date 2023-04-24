I’m A Celebrity… South Africa viewers make the same joke as new series begins

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa began tonight as the new spin-off series hit our screens. But it has left viewers making the same joke.

Former campmates headed to South Africa to take on a series of challenges to be crowned the I’m A Celebrity Legend. The show will see the likes of Carol Vorderman, Amir Khan and Paul Burrell take part. But what are viewers saying so far?

Ant and Dec are back… in April! (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa begins

After hearing the iconic I’m A Celeb theme tune, many viewers joked they should be putting their Christmas tree up! Many admitted they felt “thrown off” by hearing the theme song in April instead of November.

Anyone else thrown out! Where’s the Christmas tree?

One person said on Twitter: “What’s happening? #ImACeleb. I haven’t even got my Christmas tree up yet.”

Another quipped: “The countdown to Christmas has begun early. #ImACeleb.” Someone else joked: “Anyone else thrown out! Where’s the Christmas tree?”

Viewers joked they should be putting their Christmas tree up! (Credit: ITV)

Another laughed: “Hearing the I’m A celeb theme tune and not having my Christmas tree up, just doesn’t sit right with me.”

Meanwhile, another added: “Hearing this theme tune, in April, is going to totally throw me. This show is the start of Christmas, not summer!”

Others expressed their excitement for the new series. One gushed: “This is going to be amazing!!!!!!”

Another added: “Can’t wait to think it’s November for the next two weeks.” A third tweeted: “This will be so good!! Can’t wait to watch the whole series.

Amir Khan and Jordan Banjo headed to South Africa for I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

“To do it once is brave, to do it twice is crazy and exceptional!! Still hit them like it’s the first time all over again.”

The show is bound to feature some explosive moments, whether it be trials or clashes in camp. According to reports, Carol clashes with Janice Dickinson in one moment in camp.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity… South Africa: ITV viewers should expect a major schedule shake-up this week

The Mirror reported recently that the pair disagreed during a discussion about the monarchy. A source claimed: “It was a really explosive bust-up… Janice was effing and blinding.”

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.