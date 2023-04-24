I’m A Celebrity… South Africa: ITV viewers should expect a major schedule shake-up this week

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa is about to start and ITV viewers can expect a major shake-up to the usual schedules.

Whether you like I’m A Celebrity… or not, the new celebrity all-star version is about to massively impact on your life and TV viewing.

So perhaps it’s best to just settle in and enjoy the ride!

Here’s how I’m A Celebrity… South Africa will affect the ITV schedules this week.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa schedules: Ant and Dec return to host (Credit: ITV1)

When is I’m A Celebrity… South Africa on?

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa starts on Monday, April 24, 2023 at 9pm on ITV1, and will naturally impact on the schedules.

The opening episode, which sees celebrities including Carol Vorderman and Helen Flanagan arriving in camp for the first time, will be one hour long, finishing at 10.30pm.

Tuesday night’s episode runs from 9pm to 10.15pm. Meanwhile, Wednesday’s episode is the standard hour, starting at 9pm and ending at 10pm. Thursday’s episode is one hour and 15 minutes, followed by Friday’s hour-long episode.

However, the series will NOT go out on Saturday or Sunday night, meaning there’ll be no changes there.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa schedules: Major shake-up to ITV

The series will cause a huge shake-up to the ITV schedule over the coming three weeks.

The 90-minute opening episode on Monday forces the ITV News at 10pm from its usual slot. Instead the news will air at the later time of 10.30pm.

The extra-long episodes on Tuesday and Thursday will also push the usual news programme to the later time of 10.15pm.

The News at 10pm will actually air at 10pm on Wednesday and Friday. I’m A Celebrity… South Africa will replace The Hunt for Raoul Moat, which aired over the course of three days last week.

Because the pre-recorded series does not air on Saturdays and Sundays, your weekend schedules are safe. Britain’s Got Talent will air as usual on Saturday night. And the gripping new medical drama Malpractice will air as expected at 9pm on Sunday night.

ITV viewers can expect no new TV dramas to replace the likes of Redemption, which ended on ITV1 last week.

However, fans of Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs can rest easy, as the series will continue undisturbed on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8.30pm.

The cast of I’m A Celebrity… South Africa: Shaun Ryder, Helen Flanagan, Phil Tufnell, Jordan Banjo, Carol Vorderman, Paul Burrell, Amir Khan, Janice Dickinson and Fatima Whitbread (Credit: ITV)

When is the final?

The series will air for three weeks on weekdays, not weekends. The final week will clash with the Eurovision semi-finals on Tuesday, May 9, and Thursday, May 11, on BBC One.

The series is not live, having already been filmed earlier this year.

