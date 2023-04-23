With the new series of I’m A Celebrity All Stars starting in South Africa next week, we can’t wait to see the campmates take on the new show.

The jungle reality show was pre-recorded in South Africa last year. Famous faces across the last 22 seasons of I’m A Celeb are returning.

While they may be jungle veterans, it seems that won’t stop huge fights brewing up in camp. And it’s thought Carol Vorderman and Janice Dickinson will go toe-to-toe over the royal family. Carol, 62, allegedly defends the royals in the explosive scenes.

I’m A Celebrity All Stars in South Africa

Meanwhile, according to reports, former model Janice, 68, makes it very clear she’s no fan of the institution.

“It was a really explosive bust-up… Janice was effing and blinding,” an insider reportedly told the Mirror. “She said Carol’s views were old-fashioned and dated while Carol hit back that Janice was crass and obnoxious. She and Carol are both strong women with strong opinions. It was a personality clash that was bound to explode.”

Things apparently got so heated that other campmates were thought to have gotten involved. Former royal butler Paul Burrell and Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan are said to have defended Carol.

ITV declined to comment when approached to Entertainment Daily!.

When was Carol Vorderman on I’m A Celeb?

Former Countdown star Carol appeared on I’m A Celeb in 2016, coming in at eighth place. She has since revealed how excited she was to give the jungle a second go.

“It’s just important to enjoy it and have fun,” she said. “We’ve still got a WhatsApp group from our time on I’m a Celebrity in 2016!”

Meanwhile, Janice first headed down under in 2007. She teased a high-drama atmosphere before the new series kicks off.

“Everything went on our show, believe me,” she said. “There were ups, there were downs. There was lots of laughter and lots of tears. It was a great soap opera.”

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa will begin tomorrow (April 24) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

