Carol Vorderman takes swipe at ‘bonkers’ I’m A Celebrity co-star ahead of launch show

Carol Vorderman has hinted at a clash with one of her ‘bonkers’ campmates, as she recalled what it was like taking part in the new show I’m A Celebrity: South Africa.

The presenter will be appearing in the new show alongside many other previous contestants in the South African jungle.

However, it seems like there may be trouble in paradise for the contestants, as Carol suggests that she may have struggled to get along with one of her co-stars.

Carol Vorderman calls Janice Dickinson ‘totally bonkers’

Speaking on Lorraine today, Carol discussed how she got on in the jungle ahead of I’m A Celebrity: South Africa.

The show is set to follow some of I’m A Celebrity’s most memorable campmates as they battle against each other to be crowned I’m A Celebrity Legend.

The TV star took part in the show alongside many other cast members from the past including Jordan Banjo and Amir Khan.

However, when asked about how she got on with her co-stars, Carol couldn’t help but take a swipe at one of her fellow contestants.

She said: “Janice Dickinson, we’ll not talk about her. She’s bonkers, totally bonkers.”

Could this be a hint that Carol and Janice might not see eye to eye in the jungle?

Carol claims she had ‘fallen in love’ with one of her co-stars

However, not all of her co-stars were ‘bonkers’, as she also confessed that she had ‘fallen in love’ with her pal Helen Flanagan.

She admitted: “So Helen Flanagan I have absolutely and totally fallen in love with. She’s my little meerkat. I love her.”

Carol then went on to say that Amir Khan was “one of the funniest men on earth”.

The presenter also revealed that she was Jordan’s ‘jungle mum’ throughout their time on the show.

She also added: “Jordan Banjo, he was in Australia with me. I was like his jungle mum and he was my jungle son. Love Jordan.

“It was funny and tough, and a lot of people I kind of knew before… Paul Burrell, Fatima Whitbread. What a woman what a story.”

I’m A Celebrity: South Africa airs on ITV next month (April).

