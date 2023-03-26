I'm A Celebrity South Africa stars in the bush
I’m A Celebrity: South Africa line-up announced as ‘annoyed’ fans blast ITV with the same complaint

Ant and Dec announced the news live on Saturday Night Takeaway

By Nancy Brown
| Updated:

The line-up for I’m A Celebrity South Africa was announced live on Saturday Night Takeaway last night (March 25).

Helen Flanagan, Phil Tufnell and Jordan Banjo were among the first nine stars to be announced for the series.

However, although some fans of the show were thrilled the all stars series is happening, complaints poured in about one particular aspect of the upcoming series.

I'm A Celebrity South Africa stars in the bush
The line-up for I’m A Celebrity: South Africa has been revealed (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: South Africa – meet the campmates

Nine celebrities were announced to be taking part live on Saturday Night Takeaway last night.

Hosts Ant and Dec dedicated a large portion of Saturday Night Takeaway to the series, with Ant confirming it would air on ITV at the “end of April”.

Amir Khan, Jordan Banjo, Helen Flanagan, Carol Vorderman, Fatima Whitbread, Paul Burrell, Phil Tufnell, Janice Dickinson and Shaun Ryder are all taking part.

‘Annoyed it’s not going to be live’

Fans of the jungle series were thrilled with the announcement that the show is on its way back. Until, that is, Ant and Dec revealed that it has already been filmed and wouldn’t be happening live.

“Annoyed it’s not going to be live,” said one.

“I am looking forward to #ImACeleb South Africa this April but can’t believe it’s been pre-recorded and there is no live or public vote. I suppose it gives a different spin on this series,” said another.

Wait, so they’ve already filmed it all. Why have they done it like that? We should be the ones to vote

“The all stars #ImACeleb was recorded in September, without the live element. It’s going to [bleep] isn’t it?” said another.

“Wait, so they’ve already filmed it all. Why have they done it like that? We should be the ones to vote,” another complained.

“How does this South Africa series work if it’s all pre recorded? No voting?” said another.

“Not sure why the need to pre record it all #ImACeleb Africa?” another chipped in.

I’m A Celebrity: South Africa to have ‘lots of unexpected twists and turns’

ITV explained: “With no public vote, they will be competing against each other in a battle to become the first-ever I’m A Celebrity Legend.

“While nodding back to the Australian jungle, I’m A Celebrity: South Africa is a uniquely different series so viewers can look forward to lots of unexpected twists and turns.”

I’m A Celebrity: South Africa will air next month on ITV1 and ITVX.

