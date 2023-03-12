Ant and Dec have admitted they’re behind a lot of Bruno Tonioli’s BGT “mistakes” after he joined the show as a new judge.

Bruno was announced as a new judge on Britain’s Got Talent after David Walliams made controversial comments about contestants.

As the new series began filming, it was reported that Bruno had already broken BGT rules – but Ant and Dec have since explained that they’re to blame.

Ant and Dec admit they enjoy ‘winding up’ Bruno Tonioli

Ant and Dec admitted that they enjoy “winding up” Bruno Tonioli in a recent interview with the Huffington Post.

Bruno reportedly broke Britain’s Got Talent rules by pressing the golden buzzer on two consecutive days.

But Ant and Dec explained it was their fault that the incident happened.

Dec explained: “He pressed it on the first session of the first day, and it didn’t help that I told him: ‘It’s fine, you get another one tomorrow.'”

He certainly knows his stuff, which is the first thing you need if you’re a judge.

Despite the pranks, Ant and Dec have shared their admiration for the new BGT judge.

Ant said: “He’s good energy! He certainly knows his stuff, which is the first thing you need if you’re a judge.”

They admitted that Bruno was “really nervous” on the first day of auditions which the duo thought “showed real humility”.

When will Britain’s Got Talent return?

ITV hasn’t confirmed the return date for Britain’s Got Talent just yet.

Filming for the auditions began in January, with a second round of auditions filmed in February.

The show tends to launch in April, as it did in 2022.

We’ll be sure to make an update as soon as there’s confirmation on the return date for BGT.

Watch this space!

