Saturday Night Takeaway fans have issued a plea to Ant and Dec over a victim of one of their pranks last night.

The Geordie duo are back with a new series of Takeaway and featured a hotel set-up last night.

But it was one target in particular who got the nation talking – because he gave as good as he got!

Ernest even had Ant and Dec in stitches (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec’s latest prank

The boys were behind a hotel check-in screen. Customers were urged to use the digital check-in device for quick access to their rooms.

However, of course, it was not quick at all with Ant and Dec making them say stupid things and withholding their room keys.

Eventually the boys exposed themselves to the unsuspecting victims, who all laughed and looked surprised.

But it was one man in particular who entertained viewers the most.

Ernest would not stop touching all the buttons, with the lads constantly telling him to stop it.

He persisted and broke the microphone and kept pressing everything.

And he accepted all the freebies, including pants, socks, and a bunch of basil, asking each time: “Is it free?”

When Ant and Dec revealed themselves, Ernest said: “This is a bit of a down market job for you lads!”

He added: “How the mighty have fallen.”

Ernest was even in the audience where Ant and Dec told him not to touch anything!

Ernest gave as good as he got! (Credit: ITV)

Saturday Night Takeaway fans react

Fans at home were in love with Ernest.

When his granddaughter posted a well done to her grandad on social media, viewers rushed to issue a plea to the show that he appear regularly.

“Your grandad needs to be part of this show such an amazing funny man,” said one.

Another added: “Ernest needs to be a regular on the show, we loved him. We were in stitches watching tonight’s show.”

“Legend, he needs to be on the show regularly!” said one more.

A fourth wrote: “Absolutely adorable, the whole nation needs more of Ernest… What a legend… absolutely hilarious.”

“Love Earnest, he needs to be a permanent part of the show,” agreed a fifth.

The boys issued a warning (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec apologise

Elsewhere during the show, the duo played the infamous Ring My Bell game.

Last series the segment had caused complaints from dog owners whose pet pooches went mad at the sounds of doorbells ringing.

But this year, Ant and Dec were prepared and issued an apology before the show even started.

