Ant and Dec defend Saturday Night Takeaway pranks in wake of Ofcom complaints

Ant and Dec have spoken about Saturday Night Takeaway pranks following recent Ofcom complaints against the new series.

Earlier this week, Ofcom confirmed it received more than 100 complaints over a prank the Geordie duo played on a first-time dad.

Last Saturday’s episode of the new series saw Ant and Dec prank Liam, who went to a completely fake 4D baby scan.

Saturday Night Takeaway sparked Ofcom complaints with a recent prank (Credit: ITV)

Saturday Night Takeaway prank

During the scan, Liam’s ‘baby’ was seen waving, pulling the rock sign, and even playing hide and seek.

Despite many viewers seeing the funny side, others weren’t impressed.

One said on Twitter: “Bit harsh the guy’s thinking he’s seeing the face of his child for the first time and Ant and Dec are like not even his baby.”

Another wrote: “This isn’t really very funny messing with a first time Dad’s scan experience.”

This week, TV watchdog Ofcom confirmed 111 people complained about the prank.

Ant and Dec defended their pranks (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, on Friday (March 3), Ant and Dec appeared on Roman Kemp’s Capital Breakfast show and spoke about the pranks they do.

Especially when we do like hidden camera stuff on celebs. You kind of go ‘that’s a bit cruel.’

Roman asked the duo: “What’re mainly the ones that you guys kind of refuse to do. Is there any like is there like a certain category of things?”

Dec replied: “Umm… no, I wouldn’t say a category. But I think sometimes we sit down and they go, ‘we thought maybe you could do this’ and we go, ‘no, I think that’s crossing the line.'”

The presenter added: “Especially when we do like hidden camera stuff on celebs. You kind of go ‘that’s a bit cruel.'”

Last Saturday’s show also saw Ant and Dec prank Alison Hammond in their infamous Get Out Of Me Ear! segment.

The prank saw Alison be taken to a ‘haunted’ hotel, where lights flickered and creepy dolls looked on at her.

Read more: Saturday Night Takeaway 2023: Stephen Mulhern skit blasted by furious viewers

However, Ant and Dec were behind the whole thing.

On the radio show, Dec explained: “We couldn’t get her past reception because she was too scared!”

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway airs this Saturday (March 4) from 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.