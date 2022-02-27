Ant and Dec issue apology to Saturday Night Takeaway viewers

Ant and Dec have issued an apology after last night’s Saturday Night Takeaway to all the dog owners watching at home.

In latest segment Ring My Bell, which kicked off the show on Saturday (February 27) the lads were ringing doorbells over the country.

And the noise sent some dogs wild!

Ant and Dec play Ring My Bell on Saturday Night Takeaway (Credit: ITV)

What was the Ring My Bell segment on Saturday Night Takeaway?

After asking who had a video doorbell at home, Ant explained the game to the audience.

“We know who has got a video doorbell in this audience and we’re going to go live to one of them right now,” he said.

Dec continued: “If it is yours, we want you to get up on your feet if you recognise it and shout: ‘Ding dong that’s my doorbell’.

“And if you’re watching at home you’ve got a part to play in this as well because if you recognise the person or the street we’re going to give you 45 seconds to get there, ring their doorbell and shout ‘Ring my bell’.

“The first person to do that will win £500 for themselves and £500 for the person in the audience.”

Ant and Dec caused quite a stir with dog owners (Credit: ITV)

What did fans say about the Ant and Dec game?

Most fans watching at home thought it was an absolutely hilarious segment, but for some dog owners it was annoying!

“Literally had to mute it every time someone was running towards the doorbell,” said one.

Another added: “Yes thanks for that, I had to mute the telly at the third one.”

My dogs were fighting because of your show pic.twitter.com/vbLoavKa6E — Oliver (@OliverNorff) February 27, 2022

@antanddec loved the ring my bell segment. But I hate you because my dogs been non stop barking for the past 15 minutes 🙄 #ringmybell #saturdaynighttakeaway pic.twitter.com/1Hp7pbqdQX — Jenny (@jenny_pratt_) February 26, 2022

Dogs going mad at the ring my bell 🤦🏻‍♀️ @antanddec #SaturdayNightTakeaway — Amy Brosnan (@littleaxxx) February 26, 2022

Ant and his partner Dec have said sorry (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec apologise

The duo issued an apology on Twitter after the show.

They said they were sorry to all the dog owners!

Apologies to Britain’s dog owners for tonight’s ‘Ring My Bell’ segment 😂 🐶 😂🐶#SaturdayNightTakeaway — antanddec (@antanddec) February 26, 2022

However, overall the segment was a hit.

Most fans absolutely loved it!

“You have to play that game every week… it was the best new game to date!! Was hilarious too absolute genius who ever thought up that game.” said one.

Another agreed: “Ring My Bell is the best thing I’ve ever seen. So so funny seeing people sprinting down the street.”

“Ring my bell is the best game ever!” a third enthused.

And a fourth said: “Loved Ring my bell whoever thought of that item it was genius!”

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway airs on Saturdays on ITV at 7pm.

