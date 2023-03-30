Carol Vorderman lashes out at ‘bully’ MP after he gets Paul O’Grady’s name wrong in House Of Commons tribute

Carol Vorderman has hit out on social media at Conservative MP Dominic Raab following his huge Paul O’Grady error following the comedian’s death.

Paul died on Tuesday, March 28 “unexpectedly but peacefully” according to a statement released by his husband Andre Portasio.

Many of the nation’s most famous faces have paid tribute to Paul, and that included MPs in the House Of Commons on Wednesday March 29.

However, deputy prime minister Dominic Raab made a huge error when discussing the late Mr O’Grady.

Paul O’Grady name mix-up

After Sir Chris Bryant spoke about the legacy of Paul and his alter ego, Lily Savage, It was Dominic Raab’s turn to speak. And that’s when he made an almighty error.

Sir Chris said: “I don’t know whether the deputy prime minister ever met Lily Savage, or has ever spent a night out at the Royal Vauxhall Tavern, but Lily was performing at the height of the Aids crisis in 1987, when police officers raided the pub, arrested her amongst others. They were wearing rubber gloves because supposedly they were protecting themselves from contracting HIV from touching gay men.

“Lily amazingly said at the time: ‘Oh lads, you’ve come to do the washing up. That’s great.'” As the chamber broke into laughter, Sir Chris continued.

“Her alter ego Paul O’Grady campaigned hilariously for elderly people, for care workers, against oppression of every kind. Isn’t it time we in this country celebrated our naughty, hilarious drag queens and comics of every kind who inspire us to be a better and more generous nation?”

Dominic Raab then stood to respond and he said: “I totally agree with him, Paul Grayson was an incredible comic but he also…”

Other MPs in the Commons started to point out his error and he just smirked. He then corrected himself and carried on.

The MP has yet to address the incident.

Carol Vorderman hits out after Paul O’Grady name mix-up

Among many who vented their fury at Dominic Raab on Twitter was Carol Vorderman. She pulled no punches as she wrote exactly what she thought.

“DominDick [Bleep],” she wrote. “Ooh soz I got his name wrong.

“Name checking Paul O’Grady as ‘Paul Grayson’ in the House of Commons today.

“For many reasons, I think there’s a special place in hell for this bullying piece of…… Don’t you?”

Carol fans, and those of Paul O’Grady, quickly backed her up. They congratulated her for ‘saying it like it is’.

“I love it when Carol comes with the fighting talk! Well said,” commended one.

“Paul was a better man than Raab will ever be,” shared another.

A third added: “I genuinely couldn’t believe this. I get that sometimes people make mistakes, but it was the look on his face afterwards. It was completely disrespectful.”

“Blimey! I wouldn’t like to see Carol V on a bad day! (100% correct though),” joked someone else. Another added: “Well done Carol. This misnaming of people they are all doing shows a total lack of respect.”

Carol, who was close friends with Paul, appeared on Lorraine this morning to share her favourite memories of the star.

