A friend of Paul O’Grady spoke about his sad death during a tearful TV appearance today as she detailed his final hours.

For the Love of Dogs star Paul died on Tuesday (March 28) at the age of 67, his husband Andre Portasio revealed in a statement.

Former Avengers actress Linda Thorson appeared on GMB on Thursday to open up about the loss of her dear friend Paul.

TV legend Paul died on Tuesday (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady death

Speaking to Good Morning Britain hosts Susanna Reid and Adil Ray, Linda detailed Paul’s final hours.

She said she had spoken to Paul just hours before his death.

But he died in his own bed, his husband Andre was there.

Linda tearfully said: “I can’t believe it. Just to hang up the phone and hours later, for someone to die who was so happy, full of life.

“But he died in his own bed, his husband Andre was there who he’s been with for so many years.”

Linda Thorson on GMB

Speaking about Andre, Linda added: “He will be so bereft of Paul. He worshipped Paul. We’ll all be there for you, Andre.”

Linda isn’t the only friend of Paul’s who detailed his final hours.

His radio co-star and friend Malcolm Prince shared a tribute on Wednesday and revealed he had visited Paul’s house on Tuesday.

Malcolm tweeted: “Yesterday afternoon, I popped round to Paul’s for a good old catch-up.

“Surrounded by his beloved dogs, he was laughing, smiling, and full of life.

Paul “died in his own bed, his husband Andre was there”, Linda said (Credit: INFphoto.com)

“He was so proud of ‘Annie’, so happy to be back on Boom Radio, and he was looking forward to so many new projects.”

Malcolm added: “We have lost a unique talent – and I’ve lost a dear friend.”

Tributes have poured in for Paul following the devastating news.

Battersea, which Paul was an ambassador for, shared their sadness in a tribute on their Twitter page.

It read: “We’re deeply saddened to learn that our wonderful, kind friend and beloved Ambassador Paul O’Grady MBE has passed away.

“He will be so dearly missed by all of us at Battersea. Our love and thoughts go out to all of Paul’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

ITV also paid a tribute to the beloved presenter.

Managing Director of Media and Entertainment Kevin Lygo said: “He was a huge, inimitable talent, delighting our viewers through his comedy and entertainment with a warmth, humour and joy that audiences of all generations related to and connected with.”

The broadcaster revealed a new series of Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs will start on ITV1 at 8.30pm on Thursday, April 13.

