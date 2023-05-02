Helen Flanagan and Toff on I'm A Celebrity South Africa
I’m A Celebrity… South Africa viewers fume over Toff’s remark to Helen Flanagan before trial

Could there be drama on the way between the pair?

By Réiltín Doherty

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa viewers have been left fuming over Georgia Toffolo’s remark to Helen Flanagan before her trial.

Three celebs were tasked with taking on a new trial called the World’s End – Amir Khan, Helen and Myleene Klass. It was I’m A Celeb’s highest ever cliff drop and was going to prove a difficult challenge, but many viewers complained about Toff’s remark to Helen before the nail-biting trial.

Toff and Helen speak with Phil on I'm A Celebrity South Africa
Georgia Toffolo’s comment to Helen Flanagan didn’t go down well with viewers (Credit: ITV)

Toff’s remark to Helen Flanagan makes fans fume

Before heading off to trial, Toff told Helen: “You’ve got to be better this time. Sorry to be savage but you have to.” And the remark didn’t go down well with many fans.

One fan complained: “Toff saying Helen needs to be better. Is it because she didn’t get a star? I’m not surprised it was high don’t think she could have done better!” A second person added: “Not Toff just telling Helen to do better!”

I can’t believe she said that.

Another viewer ranted: “What did Toff say to Helen? You’ve got to do better? Shut up!” A fourth viewer said: “Oh sod the [bleep] off, Toff! Helen is actually trying this time around. If she doesn’t do well but puts the effort in then that’s all anyone can ask!” A fifth viewer agreed: “I can’t believe she said that. Phil was encouraging her and she came out with that.”

Helen and Toff speak on I'm A Celebrity South Africa
Viewers are predicting tension between Helen and Toff (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa viewers predict tension between Toff and Helen

Other I’m A Celebrity… South Africa viewers predicted that Toff’s remark might lead to friction between her and Corrie star Helen.

One fan said: “I’ve got a feeling Toff doesn’t like Helen. Just the tone of some of the things she says to her doesn’t sound very friendly.” Another fan agreed: “Actually I have noticed she doesn’t sit near her, she’s with Myleene. Seems a shame as Helen seems lovely but Helen seems friendly with Janice.” A third viewer added: “I get the feeling that Toff doesn’t like Helen.”

While Helen didn’t seem to have much of a reaction to Toff’s remark about the trial, viewers definitely seem to sense a possible feud brewing…

