I’m A Celebrity… South Africa viewers share same theory as new arrivals announced

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa viewers were stunned tonight as it was announced TWO new arrivals are heading into camp.

Hosts Ant and Dec arrived in camp at the end of tonight’s show, and told the camp that they had to decide which campmate would leave. Arriving in camp, Dec said: “We bring news. For one of you, this will be your last night in camp. But this time, who that is, is up to you.”

Carol Vorderman exclaimed: “Oh no, that’s horrible!”

Ant and Dec delivered some bad news to camp (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa new arrivals

The hosts explained that the camp had to vote for one of their campmates to leave. However, in a teaser for tomorrow night’s show (May 1), it was revealed that two new celebs will be heading in.

Viewers couldn’t contain their excitement and theories have began on who is entering.

One person said: “Sure it’s Joe Swash and another EastEnders actor Dean Gaffney.” Another wrote: “I’ve heard that the 2 new arrivals are #EastEnders Legend Dean Gaffney and Joe Swash.”

The campmates were shocked by the news someone has to leave… and it’s up to them (Credit: ITV)

Someone else added: “I think Janice [Dickinson] is gone and possibly Joe Swash and Dean Gaffney are in.”

ITV has confirmed that Joe and Dean will be arriving in camp during tomorrow night’s show. How exciting!

Joe is heading into the camp (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, many viewers are already speculating who could leave camp. One tweeted: “Reckon Janice or Fatima [Whitbread] will go.”

Another added: “Janice has to go, she don’t know how to talk to people and she doesn’t take part in most things.”

Elsewhere on tonight’s show, Helen Flanagan, Amir Khan and Myleene Klass took on the trial. Hosts Ant and Dec explained that it was the highest ever trial in the show’s history.

Dean is also heading in! (Credit: ITV)

Despite the incredibly scary trial, the trio managed to bag 11 out of 11 stars for camp.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity… South Africa star Helen Flanagan shocks viewers with behaviour tonight

But it was former Coronation Street star Helen who wowed viewers with her antics. During her original appearance on I’m A Celebrity in 2012, Helen was famously known for being terrified of trials and shouting “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!”.

However, tonight, she took on the trial in full force. One viewer wrote on Twitter: “Holy crap, Helen Flanagan has become a different person!!”

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa continues tomorrow night (May 2) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.