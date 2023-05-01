I’m A Celebrity… South Africa star Helen Flanagan shocks viewers with behaviour tonight

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa viewers were left feeling “sick” while watching tonight’s trial, but couldn’t believe Helen Flanagan.

Helen, Amir Khan and Myleene Klass took on Monday night’s trial (May 1). Hosts Ant and Dec told them it was the show’s highest ever trial and called World’s End.

Ant told them: “You’ll each be climbing this tower over the the edge of this mountain which is one thousand, 100 metres high. Along the way you’re collecting stars.”

Helen wowed viewers during the trial (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity … South Africa trial tonight

The trio managed to bag 11 out of 11 stars during the trial. After the challenge, Ant expressed shock over Helen’s success.

Helen said: “I just thought you know that I can’t come back and be the person that’s useless at trials. I need to go back and smash it. That was my moment to prove that I can do it.”

Viewers were quick to praise Helen, who was famously terrified of Bushtucker trials during her original appearance on I’m A Celebrity in 2012.

The trial was the show’s highest ever (Credit: ITV)

Helen Flanagan wows viewers

One gushed: “Holy crap, Helen Flanagan has become a different person!! She’s nailing this!! Go on!”

Another added: “Helen is a different woman, when it comes to doing a trial.”

That was my moment to prove that I can do it.

Someone else tweeted: “Helen Flanagan is a totally different person.” Another said: “Helen Flanagan is a different woman!! I remember all the wasted trials from her not even attempting them last time – now she’s absolutely smashing it, it’s amazing.”

The trial left some viewers feeling sick (Credit: ITV)

However, many viewers watching were left feeling “sick” and “anxious” over the actual trial. One person wrote on Twitter: “God that literally makes me feel sick.”

Another said: “I feel sick just watching this.” Someone else added: “My anxiety with this trial omg.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Shaun Ryder’s ‘painful’ health condition and how it affected his time on the show

Meanwhile, another wrote: “Feel sick watching this.”

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.