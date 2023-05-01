Helen Flanagan and trial on I'm A Celebrity South Africa
TV

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa star Helen Flanagan shocks viewers with behaviour tonight

Go Helen!

By Rebecca Carter

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa viewers were left feeling “sick” while watching tonight’s trial, but couldn’t believe Helen Flanagan.

Helen, Amir Khan and Myleene Klass took on Monday night’s trial (May 1). Hosts Ant and Dec told them it was the show’s highest ever trial and called World’s End.

Ant told them: “You’ll each be climbing this tower over the the edge of this mountain which is one thousand, 100 metres high. Along the way you’re collecting stars.”

Helen Flangan during I'm A Celebrity South Africa trial
Helen wowed viewers during the trial (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity … South Africa trial tonight

The trio managed to bag 11 out of 11 stars during the trial. After the challenge, Ant expressed shock over Helen’s success.

Helen said: “I just thought you know that I can’t come back and be the person that’s useless at trials. I need to go back and smash it. That was my moment to prove that I can do it.”

Viewers were quick to praise Helen, who was famously terrified of Bushtucker trials during her original appearance on I’m A Celebrity in 2012.

Helen Flanagan, Amir Khan and Mylene Klass on I'm A Celebrity South Africa
The trial was the show’s highest ever (Credit: ITV)

Helen Flanagan wows viewers

One gushed: “Holy crap, Helen Flanagan has become a different person!! She’s nailing this!! Go on!”

Another added: “Helen is a different woman, when it comes to doing a trial.”

That was my moment to prove that I can do it.

Someone else tweeted: “Helen Flanagan is a totally different person.” Another said: “Helen Flanagan is a different woman!! I remember all the wasted trials from her not even attempting them last time – now she’s absolutely smashing it, it’s amazing.”

Helen Flanagan, Amir Khan and Mylene Klass on I'm A Celebrity South Africa
The trial left some viewers feeling sick (Credit: ITV)

However, many viewers watching were left feeling “sick” and “anxious” over the actual trial. One person wrote on Twitter: “God that literally makes me feel sick.”

Another said: “I feel sick just watching this.” Someone else added: “My anxiety with this trial omg.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Shaun Ryder’s ‘painful’ health condition and how it affected his time on the show

Meanwhile, another wrote: “Feel sick watching this.”

YouTube video player

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.

Related Topics

Helen Flanagan I'm A Celebrity... South Africa

Trending Articles

Scott Sinclair being interviewed and Helen Flanagan smiling
Helen Flanagan ’split’: Reason for break-up with Scott Sinclair revealed?
Carol Vorderman posts cryptic message as she very pointedly says no to Loose Women return
Jamie Oliver looking downcast on outing
Jamie Oliver shares emotional tribute following sad death: ‘I can’t believe I’m writing this’
Coronation Street logo and Rovers background (Credit: ITV/Composite: Entertainment Daily!)
‘Beautiful, brilliant, warm-hearted’ Coronation Street star dies aged 92
Richard Madeley talking on GMB, Judy Finnigan on This Morning
Richard Madeley reveals wife Judy is ‘sleeping in spare room’ as he thanks GMB viewers for advice
Scott Sinclair being interviewed and Helen Flanagan smiling
Helen Flanagan ’split’: Reason for break-up with Scott Sinclair revealed?